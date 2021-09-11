



WAPATO, Lani., September 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Pace International LLC, a leading provider of sustainable post-harvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, announced today the introduction of PrimaFresh 60 Organic (OSE). PrimaFresh 60 OR is the latest advancement in Pace plant-based clothing premium line, specially developed to increase dehydration control in stone fruits and maximize its fresh appeal. Innovative coating technology provides a longer lasting, lasting shine, while significantly reducing moisture loss from the fruit. Lower dehydration shows significant benefits for a better fresh look and less shrinkage at the retail level. Like all Pace plant-based coatings, the PrimaFresh 60 OR is designed for versatile performance in the packaging line and works extremely well compared to other conventional coatings. “In the US, consumers are looking for greater brilliance with their stone and peach fruits. With all fruits, Pace’s goal is to preserve the freshness of the fruit naturally to provide the market with a quality and premium product.” said Michelle Smith, Pace Senior Manager, Sales and Field Services in USA “Working with our clients has shown us that the market is looking for an organic layer that extends shelf life. We’re excited to be able to we offer a certain solution to the clients this solution and we can not wait to extend this extension to more clients, “Smith added. “Introducing PrimaFresh 60 OR in California “is another example of how Pace continues to meet the needs of our customers by providing a diversified portfolio of innovative organic solutions and sustainable in the global market,” said Jorge Gotuzzo, Senior Marketing Director. “We are excited about expanding PrimaFresh 60 OR offering this coming year to further support our customers in the stone fruit industry.” About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a business Sumitomo Chemical Co., LTD. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect and preserve the quality and freshness of fruits and vegetables. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable post-harvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiency in packaging operations and increase the freshness and value of the harvest. For more information, visit the company website at www.paceint.comwith About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of TokyoSumitomo-based Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is a world leader in the development, production and commercialization of bioal products, with sales in 95 countries worldwide. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 certified company. For more information, visit the company website at valentbiosciences.comwith SOURCE Pace International Related links https://www.paceint.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pace-international-adds-new-plant-based-organic-coating-to-its-stone-fruit-portfolio-301373510.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

