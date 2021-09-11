



Image Source: AP / REPRESENTATIVE. The WHO calls for global governance against the COVID pandemic. The Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development called by the World Health Organization (WHO) called for global governance and recommended the creation of a Global Health Board “under the auspices of the G20”. The commission made the remarks during a press conference at the WHO Regional Office in Copenhagen on Friday. According to the WHO, Covid-19 demonstrated how some governing structures failed to protect societies from the worst effects of the pandemic, with some countries using politically informed responses rather than science, the Xinhua news agency reported. “It is necessary to increase the position of health policy in the overall policy-making by governments and international organizations by establishing a Global Board of Health and Finance at the G20, recognizing that health is a global public good,” said Mario Monti, Chairman of the Commission. Furthermore, the Commission called for regional governing bodies such as a Pan-European Network for Disease Control and a Pan-European Council for Health Threats to improve data exchange and data interaction platforms throughout the region. wide. Further recommendations include countries in the region called upon to fight inequality and thus “reduce polarization in society”, as well as a call for greater investment and innovation in Europe’s health systems which are “proven to be flawed and unsuitable for this purpose “during the pandemic. The Commission noted in a press release that Covid-19 showed that single country solutions are not sufficient when it comes to the spread of communicable diseases in a highly connected, globalized world and that such crises can be addressed effective only through joint international action. “We are calling for action at all levels of society in fixing broken societies; in preserving planetary health; in innovating and investing in health systems; and in better European and global governance,” said Hans Henry P Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe Me “It’s time to learn some important lessons, so we do not make the same mistakes again,” Kluge said. Latest world news

