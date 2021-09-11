McNulty glad he helped bring a safer world | tidings

GROVE CITY Grove City College President Paul J. McNulty has often told the story about his connections to the investigation into the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Otherwise now you see it through the eyes of those who were very young when it happened or had not yet been born.

This includes the three grandchildren he and his wife Brenda have, and said they are safer today because of the security measures imposed after the attacks.

As a former federal prosecution prosecutor, he participated in the prosecution of terrorist suspects who helped create that safer world.

That’s kind of positive for him, he said. They live in a world that has changed so much from this.

Many people are accustomed to metal detectors and other security protocols.

On Sept. 11, the 19 attackers who boarded the planes crossed security with small knives, said McNulty, who went to the field that morning to help investigate tragic events that are fresh in his mind 20 years later.

They only demanded bombs, he said of security checks at the time.

McNulty, who has been president of the GCC for seven years, was appointed in 2001 by then-President George W. Bush to serve as the U.S. attorney for the East Virginia District, which includes the Pentagon.

The appointment was still pending on September 11, 2001, when he served as a senior official at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, DC, along with Robert Mueller, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and John Ashcroft, U.S. Attorney General Me

The Senate confirmed the nomination on September 14 while McNulty went on to reunite what happened on September 11. He shared his experience from that day during a presentation he made Wednesday at the Rivers Club in Pittsburgh, as part of the American Leadership Series Foundations presented by the Institute for Faith and Freedom at Grove City College.

For the talk, titled Lets Roll: The High Price of American Freedom, McNulty, who later served as U.S. Attorney General, focused on three topics: remembering, reflecting, and resolving.

He remembers leaving his children at school that morning when he learned of the radio attacks, thinking it was simply an accident that caused the first plane to hit the World Trade Center.

After entering his office, he heard that the second tower had been hit and new developments continued to be reported.

At one point, United Airlines Flight 93, which later crashed in Shanksville, Pa., Could not be found. After hearing about the Pentagon attack, McNulty wondered if his building would be different.

I knew this would change my life, he said of what happened during those two hours.

He knew his family was safe and he was going through a lot of emotions, but the experience taught him about leadership and how to stay professional when things go panicky.

Mueller and Ashcroft were good role models, he said.

McNulty was the lead prosecutor in the case against Zacarias Moussaoui, who was arrested in August 2001 for an immigration violation.

Moussaoui was trying to get flight training in Minnesota, which investigators said was highly suspicious. He was determined to be a conspirator in the 9/11 attacks and was sentenced and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the plot.

We must continue to honor the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the attacks, acknowledging that they died in our country, McNulty said.

We also need to stay vigilant, especially with more insurgency in Afghanistan, and come together for the good of the United States, he said.

We need to be aware of the importance of that patriotic spirit, he said.

McNulty also visited the Ground Zero site of the World Trade Center several times during the investigation. He watched the first reactors cover every inch looking for human remains. So far, less than half of the victims have been found.

Ruth Ketler, a 1976 graduate of Grove City Area High School, was among the victims of the World Trade Center. The 42-year-old woman worked on the 94th floor of Tower 2 as an executive with Fiduciary Trust Company International.

She left behind some family still in Grove City and old partner Bob Dow, who was notified by a rescue worker when her safety ID card was found in Ground Zero, according to archival material from Allied News, sister weekly The Heralds.

Grove City College is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks with personal and virtual events called Never Forget: A 20th Anniversary Reflection on September 11th.

A curated online exhibition with stories, photos and more, including McNulty account, can be reached at alumni.gcc.edu/neverforget911

McNulty also introduced Wisdom of Remembrance Thursday at the Harbison Chapel on campus.

Wolverine College and Marching Group will present a tribute during the evening football match.

On October 1, the Grove City College Orchestra concert will feature a special program in honor of those whose lives were changed by the attacks.