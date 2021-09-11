Wingstop Announces Extended Role for International President Nicolas Boudet | Texas News





DALLAS, September 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Wingstop (Nasdaq: WING), the leading technology-focused restaurant brand with more than 1,600 locations worldwide, announced an expanded role for Nicolas Boudet in the SVP of Global Development in addition to his current role, President of International. “Since joining in 2018, Nicolas has made a profound impact on the international Wingstop footprint, pioneering the UK market and laying the groundwork for global growth,” said the President and CEO. Charlie MorrisonWith “Nicolas’s strong background in developing into major brands will help the Wingstop catapult achieve our stated vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand.” In addition to launching Wingstop in the UK, Nicolas’s leadership within the market also included Wingstop’s first attack on ghost kitchens, a strategy that the brand continues to repeat in the US. He also helped oversee the extension of the Wingstop Mexico development agreement, which will double the current market presence and result in 200 restaurants by 2028, as well as the brand entry into the Canadian market scheduled to take place early of 2022. Prior to joining Wingstop, Nicolas served as President of the International FOCUS Brand Group and previously served as Chief Development Officer, Head of Franchising for Taco Bell US, and Chief Development Officer. Latin America AND Caribbean for Yum! Brand. His achievements and impressive roles in a range of QSR brands have made him a respected leader both in the international arena and in development. About Wingstop Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Addison, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises over 1,600 locations worldwide. Wing experts are committed to serving the world’s taste through an unparalleled experience of guests and offering classic wings, wings and boneless tenders, always custom-made and salted and hand-cast in a choice of 11 flavors. bold and distinctive of fans. The Wingstop menu also features firm sides including fresh, seasoned chips and farm-bought dishes and freshly made cheese. In fiscal year 2020, sales across the Wingstop system grew 28.8% year-on-year to approximately $ 2.0 billion, marking the 17th consecutive year of sales of the same stores, and Wingstop achieved over 700% return on shareholders since its initial public offering in 2015. With a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system consists of independent franchises, which make up approximately 98% of the total number of Wingstop restaurants of 1,624 June 26, 2021With During the fiscal quarter ended June 26, 2021, Wingstop opened 45 new net restaurants, an increase of 13.1%, and announced domestic sales of the same store increased by 2.1%. During the fiscal quarter ended June 26, 2021, Wingstop generated 64.5% of sales through digital channels includingWingstop.comand the Wingstop application. A key to Wingstop success is the Wingstop Mode, which incorporates a core value system to be authentic, entrepreneurial, serviceable and fun. This value system extends to its environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value for all actors. The company is ranked in the Entrepreneurship Magazine “150 Most Powerful Growing franchises” and “World’s Best Franchises” (2020), “Franchise Business Top Review” by Franchise Business (2020), “Nation’s Top 200 Restaurant Chains” Restaurant News (2020), Fast Casual (2020) “Top 100 Movers & Shakers”, and nominated for The Stevie Awards for Great Employers (2020). For more information visitwww.wingstop.comorwww.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstopand follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and onFacebook.com/WingstopLearn more about Wingstop’s involvement in its local communities atwww.wingstopcharities.orgwith Contact with the media Megan Sprague 972-331-9155 [email protected] Investor Contact Susana arevalo 972-331-8484 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wingstop-announces-expanded-role-for-president-of-international-nicolas-boudet-301373289.html SOURCE Wingstop Inc. Restaurants

