



COLUMBIA, Mo. Three-time NCAA national champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox will be the top contender for Mizzou’s four current and previous wrestling rankings at the Freestyle Men’s Team Tournament in Lincoln, Neb. The men will face other American wrestlers to determine who qualifies for the U.S. Team and will travel to Norway for the 2021 World Cup. Cox (2014-17) is seed 1 in the 92 kg weight class. He is joined by current alum and volunteer assistant Dom Bradley (2009-13), who will fight as No. 3 seed at 125kg. Joining the two former Tigers will be junior Brock Mauller AND Jarrett Jacques With Both will fight at 70 kg as seeds Nr. 9 and no. 10, respectively. Mauller is coming off his third All-American season in Columbia where he finished fifth at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis. Louis. Jacques was a NCAA 2021 qualifier with 157 pounds. He finished his 2020-21 season with a 3-2 record in the national tournament. “We are excited to see both our current and former wrestlers face some of the best competition the United States has to offer,” the coach said. Brian Smith tha. “Brock and Jarrett have worked hard to reach this point in their athletic careers and I look forward to seeing them come out and show what they have.” The competition will be broadcastFlower wrestlingstarting at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday and Sunday, September 11-12. Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Wrestling. You can also find Tigers on social media by liking us on Facebook (Mizzou Wrestling) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@MizzouWrestling).

