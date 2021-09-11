Super typhoon Chanthu lands in the Philippines before heading to Taiwan





Chanthu, known as Kiko in the Philippines, was one of the strongest storms this year, with steady winds of 260 km / h (160 mph) before landing – equivalent in strength to a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane at the height of saj.

It is expected to head to nearby Taiwan later Saturday, with authorities issuing maritime and land warnings for southern Pingtung and Taitung County.

According to the Philippines PAGASA weather office, Chanthu arrived on land over the Batana Islands around 8:30 a.m. local time. He issued a Signal 4 warning for the Batanes area, which means “very destructive winds of typhoon power”.

The northeastern part of the Babuyan Islands, also in the far north of the archipelago, was under a Signal 3 warning when it landed, expecting a “destructive wind of typhoon force” before landing on a Signal 2.

Affected areas can also expect torrential rainfall and a moderate to high risk of a “life-threatening storm surge” of 2 to 3 meters during Saturday. There is also the risk of rapid flooding and landslides due to heavy rain. To the south, the metro of the capital Manila was warned of heavy monsoon rains. Chanthu is projected to track north Saturday toward Taiwan weakening some. From 11 a.m. local time, HOPE said the typhoon had weakened slightly, but was still a dangerous system with maximum steady winds of 205 kilometers per hour (127 mph) and 250 kilometers per hour (155 mph). By 2 p.m., PAGASA said the storm had further weakened. Chanthu was formed on September 6, according to the Typhoon Joint Warning Center. The storm then underwent one of the most extreme periods of rapid intensification ever recorded, raising 80 knots in wind speed in just 24 hours on September 7th. Rapid intensification is when a storm gains at least 30 knots (35 mph) in wind speed within 24 hours. Storm is the second storm of the year to reach Super Typhoon status, after Surigae in April. Taiwan on alert Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau on Saturday landed Chanthu in a medium-sized typhoon, saying it was losing strength as it headed toward the Bashi Canal that separates Taiwan from the Philippines, according to Reuters. Weather conditions are still expected to decline across Taiwan on Saturday as the storm approaches the southern coast, but the Central Weather Bureau said there is unlikely to be a direct landing. Speaking to Taiwan’s Central News Agency on Thursday, Central Weather Forecaster Wu Wan-hua said she expected to see torrential rain in the southern part of the island. This amount of extreme rainfall can lead to rapid flooding and landslides in Taiwan’s high ground. Taiwanese airlines canceled domestic flights on Saturday afternoon, although it had only a limited impact on international services, according to Reuters. As Chanthu tracks along Taiwan’s east coast, land interaction could further weaken the system, however it will remain an intense typhoon as it affects Taiwan over a 24-hour period. The official forecast is for the system to weaken as it heads north towards China early next week. Chanthu could be stranded off the coast of Shanghai on Monday or Tuesday, which would bring heavy rain and flood unrest to the region as well. Twin storm threatens Vietnam At the same time, in the South China Sea, Tropical Storm Conson will land on land near Da Nang, Vietnam, overnight Saturday morning local time. Vietnam has placed 500,000 soldiers on standby before his arrival. Outdoor storm groups are already bringing storms and strong winds to the region on Friday, and weather conditions will continue to worsen across Vietnam on Saturday as the storm approaches the coast. Although it is a much weaker storm than Super Typhoon Chanthu, Conson is still expected to have strong winds of 75 km / h before landing this weekend. The Vietnamese government has also ordered the ships to stay in port and has prepared evacuation plans, Reuters reported, citing state media. An estimated 800,000 people in Vietnam’s northern provinces could be affected by the storm – the fifth to hit the ground this year. Conson is projected to bring widespread rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters to the region by Monday with an isolated total of over 250 millimeters possible. This amount of rain can lead to rapid flooding and landslides in the mountainous terrain. Earlier this week, Conson brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Philippines. The storm swept through the central Philippines Monday afternoon through Wednesday before emerging into the South China Sea early Thursday.

CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward, CNN’s Ben Westcott, Haley Brink and Reuters contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/11/asia/super-typhoon-chanthu-landfall-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos