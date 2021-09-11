Chicago releases Dallas Morning News ad to bite businesses after new Texas abortion, voting laws





Chicago is targeting Texas’ new social policies with a full-page Sunday ad Dallas Morning News, urging uncomfortable companies with states that recently passed abortion and voting laws to go to the windy city. World Business Chicago, the city’s public-private economic development arm, bought the print ad, which opens with Dear Texas before jumping into the reasons companies should consider moving north. He cites the Midwest cities start-up ecosystem, the attraction of technology and engineering graduates, and a high-ranking logistics and transportation sector as strengths. He then focuses on what he perceives as Texas’s new weakness. In Chicago, we believe in the right of every person to vote, protecting reproductive rights and the science of combating COVID-19, the ad said. We believe in the values ​​of the city where you are doing business on issues more than ever before, Chicago World Business CEO Michael Fassnacht told Bloomberg News on Friday. Lone Star State became the headlines after passing stricter anti-abortion legislation in the country and an election review that adds voting restrictions. Gov. Greg Abbott defended the controversial legislation in an appearance on CNBC, saying it would attract even more business growth in Texas. The state is currently the out-of-competition rival in the race for company relocations to California. Texas-based companies have been relatively silent about the abortion law, known as the Heartbeat Act, which essentially bans abortions after six weeks. Dallas-based Match Group and Austin-based Bumble, both meeting application companies, are among the few that have publicly denounced it. Despite the lack of corporate overthrow, Chicago’s public attempt to capture Texas ‘frustrated businesses may signal the concerns of some experts that new policies could be detrimental to the states’ growing economy. Laws that are less inclusive, whether they make voting more difficult, limit opportunities based on gender or gender identity, restrict access to health care for the poor, or unreasonably limit flexibility in family planning pose a significant risk to Texas economy for an extended period. Texas economist Ray Perryman. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also announced business opportunities in his state on Friday. We do not have oil and natural gas, but we have one of the most productive, most trained, most innovative workforce in the world, he said, without fully mentioning Texas. Although the full implications of the new laws have yet to be seen, Texas makes one of Connecticut and Illinois with hospitable tax policies. The state has no personal or corporate income taxes, qualities that businesses often favor.

