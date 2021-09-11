



Image Source: AP / REPRESENTATIVE. Denmark removes almost all restrictions on the COVID pandemic. As Denmark reclassified Covid-19 from “socially critical” to a “generally dangerous” disease, almost all restrictions, including the mandatory use of face masks and the application of “corona pass”, have been lifted. “Everyday life is very much back to normal, but that does not mean there is no danger,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told Danish broadcaster TV2 on Friday. However, he noted that with a high rate of vaccination among the population, “we are in a good place”, reports the Xinhua news agency In the past 24 hours, the Danish Serum Institute (SSI), the country’s infectious disease agency, recorded 557 new cases and four deaths, bringing the national total to 351,553 infections and 2,608 deaths. However, the public had mixed feelings about the removal of the restrictions. Normalcy returns after the government refused to extend the Epidemic Act, which it passed in March 2020 and which categorized Covid-19 as “socially critical”, able to seriously disrupt important social functions as it spreads. “The pandemic is under control, we have record high levels of vaccination. Therefore, we can remove some special rules that we had to impose in the fight against Covid-19,” the Ministry of Health said on August 27th. Despite being still prevalent in society, the coronavirus is now considered by the government as less troubling in society and is therefore labeled as a “generally dangerous disease” similar to the flu. “At the moment, I think we have reasons to favor lifting the restrictions, but that does not mean we will not return to the restrictions later,” Jens Lundgren, a professor of viral diseases at Copenhagen University Hospital, told Xinhua news agency. “That is why extensive surveillance activity is now being implemented in Denmark to make sure we catch the early signs of a possible pandemic exacerbation,” he said. According to the Ministry of Health, some “minor restrictions” will still apply to utilities such as sewage, restrictions on access to medical facilities and care homes, and the requirement for face masks at airports and aircraft on board to comply with international rules “. The Health Minister said Denmark has placed further orders for “millions of vaccines”, including new types developed, to treat new variants despite the end of restrictions. Heunicke urged people to get the vaccine to “avoid transmitting the infection to other citizens with a weakened immune system”. On Friday, SSI reported that 75.6 percent of the population, or 4,428,948 people, had already begun the vaccination process. Of these, 4,282,637 persons, or 73.1 percent, are fully vaccinated. “Covid-19 remains a deadly disease and everyone knows it. But we have a very effective weapon to control it, namely vaccination. Therefore, we must continue to encourage the unvaccinated to be vaccinated,” Lundgren said. The Danish Health Authority (SST) has said that 90 percent of the population should be vaccinated against Covid-19 by 1 October. To achieve this goal, an additional 174,000 people must receive the stroke during September, according to SSI. Latest world news

