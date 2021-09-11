News – Hokkaido International School

This August, six children entered the early years class together for the first time. Although some of them were in their second year at EY, starting a new school year with new classmates is like starting over. Of course, there is shyness and nervousness, but also excitement and curiosity. When children are three and four years old, life is still very much “everything to me!” Making that cognitive stretch to think about others and take into account the ideas and opinions of others can take time and may seem uncomfortable at first. Consequently, teachers need to slowly but surely set the necessary blocks for showing a sense of community and for children to begin to feel part of a group and to appreciate being with others. For the first few weeks, teachers observe, hear, and reflect on what children see and hear what they do and say. Slowly we get to know each other and over time trust emerges, relationships are established and cooperation begins to become something that children seek and appreciate.

This year, teachers saw an opportunity to start building children’s sense of community through a project. We got two big boxes this summer and asked the kids what they would like to do with them. A person proposed to build a rocket, took a picture of it and when the teacher proposed this idea to the group, an avalanche of ideas came out!

S: I want to make a rocket to go to the moon.

A: What do we need?

S: The windows, the fire that explodes, the triangle at the top, we can make costumes with a helmet.

L: We can put a car inside

A: What would the car do?

L: Go to the moon

Ak: We can put ice cream inside

A: Like food in space?

Ak: Even biscuits and chocolate

Z: We can draw on the box and paint after we make the rocket.

A: What are we going to draw or paint?

Z: Buttons. We can bring scissors and cut pieces and make it cute. We can make a coat and helmet like astronauts.

E: We can draw on it!

A: What are we going to draw?

E: Astronauts, the sun and the planets. We can make the darkness of the sky in space.

Z: We need the stars and the moon in the sky!

Ak: We can turn off the lights!

Answer: I have an idea, I wonder if we can take fluorescent paint and make a night sky and then when we make it dark it will glow.

And so began our missile project!

Our goal during this project will be to help children develop the tendencies of good collaborators by listening to each other, learning to make group decisions, and sharing materials and resources as we make our rocket. Alsoshtë also a great opportunity to help children experience the elements of Design Thought : Empathize, Define, Ideon, Prototype, Test. As we make our ideas come to life, some of our ideas will succeed and others will fail, but the important thing is that we will do it together, as a group.