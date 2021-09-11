



statements September 10, 2021 Congress Unveils Bilateral Package to Fight Foreign Corruption

TI-US calls on Congress to pass the Anti-Kleptocracy Act soon A statement from the US Office of Transparency International

September 10, 2021 Today, Representatives Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Joe Wilson (R-SC), co-chair and ranking member of the Committee on Security and Co-operation in Europe (also known as the Helsinki Commission), respectively, announced the introduction of the Act against Kleptocracy (CKA). The act is a combination of seven bipartisan anti-corruption laws introduced earlier this year, and is supported by a coalition of civil society organizations working to promote transparency and accountability in government. Scott Greytak, Director of Advocacy for Transparency International at the US office (TI-US), said the following at the CKA presentation: From parts of the Middle East to the Northern Triangle to parts of Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, authoritarian regimes are using corruption to put themselves in power. In doing so, they steal money from their own people that could have gone towards health care, education and infrastructure, and they contribute to extremism, mass migration and political and economic instability. For these and other reasons, the Biden administration recently designated the fight against foreign corruption as a key US national security interest. It is imperative that Congress now meet this moment by adopting new measures to combat corruption and foreign kleptocracy. The Anti-Kleptocracy Act is a bipartisan package of transparency, information sharing and anti-bribery measures that will enhance existing US sanctions programs, encourage collaborative anti-corruption efforts between the United States and its allies, and strengthen the US government. to fight foreign corruption at its source. Together, this collection of reforms can help expose and counter authoritarian and kleptocratic regimes around the world, and treat foreign corruption as a national security interest first and foremost. We call on Congress to pass the Anti-Kleptocracy Act as soon as possible, and thank Representatives Cohen and Wilson for their leadership. ### Transparency International is the world’s largest anti-corruption coalition. We give voice to victims and witnesses of corruption, and work with governments, businesses and citizens to stop the abuse of trusted power. In collaboration with national chapters in more than 100 countries, we are leading the fight to turn our vision of a corruption-free world into reality. Our U.S. office focuses on curbing the damage caused by illegal funding, strengthening political integrity, and promoting a positive U.S. role in global anti-corruption initiatives. Through a combination of research, advocacy and policy, we engage with stakeholders to increase public understanding of corruption and hold institutions and individuals accountable. Related resources Read the text of the Anti-Kleptocracy Act here;

Read a summary of the Act prepared by the Helsinki Commission here;

Read a letter of support for the Anti-Kleptocracy Act signed by 35 civil society organizations and prominent individuals here;

Read the IT-US 2021 Political Plan to Fight Foreign Corruption, Fighting Global Corruption: A Bipartisan Plan. Contact with the media Scott Greytak, Director of Advocacy, Transparency International US Office

Phones: +1 614-668-0258

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @TransparencyUSA

