Hurricane Larry catches Newfoundland east wall with strong winds, rising storm
Hurricane Larry hit the east coast of Newfoundland overnight as a Category 1 hurricane, dropping power across St. John and the surrounding area in a short, sharp gust of heavy winds, torrential rains and a sudden surge of storm.
Hurricane warnings set for Avalon Peninsula ended around 5am in the northeast, although wind warnings were still in effect for some areas, including the capital.
As of 3:14 NT, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 120 km / h, with explosions exceeding 180 km / h in exposed and elevated areas. The lantern of St. Mary’s Cape reported a peak of 182 km / h on Friday evening.
“This is a big, big wind,” CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said Saturday morning.
About 60,000 customers have been without electricity since 6:50 a.m. on the NT, and social media posts appear to indicate damage to structures including a concert tent and Mary Queen of Peace Elementary School in St. John.
The Newfoundland Power website is reporting that customers are without power in East Newfoundland. Areas without power include St. John’s, Mount Pearl, Whitbourne and the Burin Peninsula. The company will have its full workforce to repair the damage today, and people are advised to stay in their homes so crews have easy access to the damaged areas.
The Royal Newfoundland Structure along with St. John’s City are urging the public to stay off the streets to minimize any risk to public safety due to power line and garbage collapse.
Metrobus Transit is following RNC advice, saying the buses will not start operating until the advice is removed. Metrobus said it will provide an update when the service starts.
Further updates regarding Hurricane Larry will be announced upon request.
Major city parks, including Bannerman Park, Victoria Park and Bowring Park are being closed due to the “significant amount of waste that needs to be removed”.
Addressing major road hazards
“The priority for the city’s crews at this time is to address the main roads and hazards on the road,” the city said in a statement.
Starting Sunday, residents who are clearing branches and trees from private property can dump garbage in the large gravel parking lot on Lake Quidi Vidi near the Boulevard. The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is closed to commercial and residential users today.
The city is holding a media availability at 11 a.m. (9:30 a.m. ET).
Winds have been gradually reduced over the past few hours, but Snoddonsaidwind winds will continue to blow between 70 and 80 km / h for breakfast in the east and northeast of the island before easing in the afternoon to 60 to 70 km / h with blasts. mix of sun and cloud.
The winds will continue to subside tonight and overnight, Snoddon said, adding that the forecast looks good for Sunday.
The water of Argentina is 1.5 meters higher than normal
The latest tropical cyclone information statement from Environment Canada said a “visible” storm event occurred near the Burin Peninsula and the Avalon Peninsula.
The tide gauge in Argentina showed a peak water level about 150 centimeters higher than normal, the update said.
In Marystown, fire chief Justin Bolt told CBC News that two homes were evacuated for a short period of time during the storm peak due to concerns of storm surges and high tides. Bolt said everyone is safe.
The rain was short-lived but intense, with about 30 millimeters falling “in a very short period of time”.
The statement said Larry arrived on land at 1:30 a.m. northeast just west of Long Harbor, NL, on the Avalon Peninsula.
The Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is urging drivers to avoid the Route 90 area near St. Louis. E Vincentit. Part of that road was damaged overnight and remained washed Saturday morning.
Visible damage
Shortly before 3 a.m., social media reports showed that the performance tent near Lake Quidi Vidi on site for the Iceberg Alley concert festival had suffered extensive damage.
Iceberg Street canceled its scheduled April Fools’ Day concert on Friday evening due to the storm.
Route 90 in St. Vincents in Avalon has suffered some overnight damage.
Drivers should avoid this area at this time. #nrafik #LarryNL https://t.co/TeSe8kRvy3 pic.twitter.com/4BLvm9AQPB
In Bay Roberts, Mayor Philip Wood told CBC News that the biggest damage the city suffered was to its softball field. Wood said the pit holes were “completely destroyed”.
Wood is urging the public to stay away from the field until it is cleared by city staff.
“It will probably take a few days to clear our streets and that,” he said.
“[It was] a bad old night. “
