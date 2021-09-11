International
The RCMP uses the vehicle to shoot down a gunman south of Wetaskiwin
RCMPin Wetaskiwin used a police vehicle to hit and subdue an armed man walking along Highway 2A around noon Friday.
The RCMP responded to a call around 11:45 a.m. about a man with a firearm walking along the highway, police said in a press release Friday.
Ty Hunt was heading north to Wetaskiwin on his motorcycle when he got into heavy traffic stopped in the presence of police.
“They hit him with the truck the first time,” he said, thinking, “Man, this is very brutal.”
Hunt started taking videos of the man walking south on the side of the highway, with something in his hand.
“You can hear the cops, they told him they wanted him to leave him,” Hunt told CBC News in an interview Friday night.
“It was as if he did not understand what the police were saying,” he said. “He did not run away, he was not trying to get away from the police.”
Hunt catches the man getting up and continues to walk in the same direction without any sign of violence or threat.
“And then the cops hit him with a second, second shot. It was very brutal to be there,” Hunt said.
In the press release, the RCMP said the suspect did not follow police orders to remove the firearm.
“For public and police safety, a police car was used to disarm the man,” the statement said.
At a press conference Friday evening, the Chief of RCMP Supt. Darcy Fleury, said police did not say what kind of firearm it was.
The RCMP said they took the man, 35, into custody and as of Friday evening, no charges have been filed.
‘Very traumatic’
Luci Johnston was riding in Wetaskiwin during lunchtime when traffic slowed and she saw her husband on the ground, in the womb, handcuffed.
“He was not moving, he was on the ground,” she said. “I said to my daughter, I think he’s dead, you know?”
Johnson, a court clerk in Maskwacis, is casually acquainted with her husband and family.
Out of intimacy, she did not want to reveal her husband’s name.
“This is very traumatic,” she said. “How, how do you explain something like that to his daughters? How do you explain something like that to our community?”
Wetaskiwin RCMP said they continue to investigate the incident with the help of an RCMP crash reconstructor.
