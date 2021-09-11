Saskatchewan approves mandatory self-isolation order for COVID-19 positive cases

The Saskatchewan government said Friday it is passing a public health order requiring anyone in Saskatchewan to be tested positive for COVID-19 for 10 days after receiving a positive test result.

The province said close unvaccinated contacts of anyone testing positive for COVID-19 are also required to be isolated.

The measures were announced after the province reported 432 new cases of COVID on Friday, the second highest daily total since the pandemic began. The highest daily total was on November 20, 2020, when 441 new cases were reported.

The new isolation measure does not apply to fully vaccinated individuals identified as close contacts. However, they are required to self-monitor and seek testing at the first sign of COVID-19 symptoms.

Prime Minister Scott Moe said the isolation order is the impact of people not being vaccinated.

He said the policy is an incentive for people to re-evaluate their decision (to be vaccinated) if they have not already done so, to go out and get one of the most affordable vaccines.

He said not vaccinating increases the risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing severe outcomes.

But your decision not to get vaccinated no longer affects you alone, Moe told a news conference Friday.

By choosing not to be vaccinated, you are increasing the risk for those who do not have a choice, for example, our children under the age of 12.

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili called Moes’s response to the current COVID-19 situation in the province embarrassing, outrageous and deeply sad.

Meili said the province has no serious public health orders to deal with the increase in cases and that did not change with today’s announcement from the province.

The term that comes to mind is very little, very late. That’s not true today, Meili said. Too little, too late is what we saw in the second wave.

He does not even qualify for very little late because he does absolutely nothing at all. He has chosen to give up the people of Saskatchewan. He has given up.

He said Moe is ignoring all advice from medical health officers and the provincial chief health officer to at least bring in a masked mandate across the province.

All Saskatchewan MHOs issued a letter with a very clear description of what needs to be done, things need to be done for us to actually live with COVID masks and ventilation in our schools, indoor camouflage across the province, Meili said.

If we have a massive wave of COVID-19, we need to wear masks. This is the right move at the right time.

At his conference, Moe said masks have been normalized for the most part and people will make the choice to wear masks.

And I think you see that, he said.

I carry one with me too and wear it when I feel needed. As we move forward, the recommendations about camouflage remain the same.

Moe said there are a number of other recommendations from Friday’s announcement that are addressing the most effective means of reducing vaccinations in COVID cases.

It will be increasingly uncomfortable not to be unvaccinated in this province, he said.

Moe said pressure on the provincial health care system from unvaccinated people is filling intensive care beds and charging healthcare workers.

This is the reality of the choice that the unvaccinated is facing this province, Moe said.

It puts our government in a position of capacity building in our healthcare system to cope with an increase in both cases of increased severity and increased symptoms almost entirely in unvaccinated individuals.

Infectious disease doctor Dr Alex Wong told Global News that the order is a significant step that is likely to encourage more people to be vaccinated, but he also said he wanted stronger action rather than relying solely on vaccines.

Any jurisdiction in the developed world that has tried to rely solely on the Delta vaccine has failed, he said, with the exception of (the UK), which has a higher vaccination rate.

It is frustrating not to hear of the most aggressive measures being taken to help protect our hospital capacity or the capacity of the ICU and, frankly, our schools.

He said the Saskatchewans situation is likely to look similar to Florida soon. He said the state has a similar vaccination rate, with a slightly older population, and they are being suppressed as we speak.

The government said non-critical or electoral services will be reduced to address the pressures the healthcare system currently faces.

The province said service cuts are needed to build capacity for acute or emergency services.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) said it will compensate for the reduced capacity by purchasing approximately 8,500 MRI and CT scans from private providers and increasing the volume in smaller hospitals.

Global News asked JSC CEO Scott Livingstone, who was also at the press conference, why the province is working to increase hospital capacity instead of taking preventative, preventative action to stop the spread.

We, (and) no one in this world, in my opinion, have been proactive with this virus, he said.

We can not be. It varies. We live every two weeks with changes.

In public health, prevention is always the number one priority, Wong said.

Prevention is always a more cost-effective strategy than trying to mitigate as you have not prevented something.

Wong said it was the point of a joint letter from provincial medical health officers a few weeks ago, which called on the government to implement a mask mandate and vaccine mandate for government and municipal employees, anyone who comes in contact with children of school age and health care workers.

The health authority said it is working with health unions to reach a renewed agreement for greater planning flexibility, which will also allow the placement of healthcare workers in areas with an increase in COVID-19 cases.

It would also allow the placement of healthcare workers in areas with an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Moe said his government is ready to sign an emergency order if an agreement is not reached by September 13th.

In July alone, for example, we saw over 17,000 unfinished shifts at our healthcare facilities across the province, he said.

We need to ensure that (JSCs) have the ability to deploy staff in our most critical areas and respond to new needs that arise every day.

Meili said health care workers are on fire.

We have a situation where hospitals are overloaded, where people are dying, and he has simple things he can do, he said.

Seeking vaccination for major public events, looking for vaccination for certain professions, people working for it in the public service, people in health care and in our schools. These are simple measures that will save lives.

Wong warned that the Saskatchewans healthcare system would be overloaded if the province did not impose stronger measures than those announced Friday.

No one should be in a situation in this province where we have to make decisions about who gets care under control or who does not care or who will have access to rescue care versus those who will not receive rescue care.

Another move announced Friday is to increase the workforce for tracking contacts by recruiting private sources.

Testing capacity is expanding and Moe said this will be provided by third-party providers to maintain capacity in the health system.

This will also ensure that our healthcare workers are able to stay on the front lines where they are most needed, he said.

Moe said further rapid test resources will be made available to more people in the province and another million rapid antigen tests have been provided by the federal government.

The province said this will save the JSC testing center and laboratory capacity for those with symptoms or close contacts and who need a PCR test result quickly.

Saskatchewan is also expanding its booster program.

Boosting doses began this week in long-term care homes and for individuals with impaired immunity.

Beginning in October, the province said COVID-19 boost shooting will be available for seniors and will expand during the winter to the rest of the public.

Details of the boost program will come out in the coming weeks, but it depends on vaccine allocations from the federal government, the province added.

-With files by Nathaniel Dove

