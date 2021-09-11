China, Vietnam must avoid escalating disputes S. China Sea – China’s Wang Yi





HANOI / SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) – China and Vietnam should refrain from unilateral actions over the South China Sea that could complicate the situation and escalate disputes, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told a Vietnamese official. China’s foreign ministry. State Counselor Wang was speaking with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh during a visit to Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement Saturday. Wang’s visit to Vietnam, part of his week-long tour of Southeast Asia, came about two weeks after US Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to the region. The Vietnamese prime minister said in a meeting with the Chinese ambassador just hours before Harris’s visit that Vietnam did not adjust to a country against any other country. Read more China says it has historical sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, but its neighbors and the United States say the claim has no basis in international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). , to which China is a signatory. Beijing’s claim overlaps with Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, or EEA, as well as those of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan. Trillions of dollars in trade flow each year through the waterway, which also features rich fishing grounds and gas fields. Wang said both countries should appreciate the hard-won peace and stability achieved in the South China Sea and be vigilant to resist the intervention of extraterrestrial forces, the Chinese ministry said in a statement. Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said in a government statement that it was important for the two countries to respect each other’s legitimate rights and interests, in accordance with international law and UNCLOS. The two sides agreed to continue to strictly adhere to common high-level perceptions, manage disputes, avoid complicating situations or escalating disputes, and work together to maintain peace and stability in disputed waters, the government statement added. Vietnamese. Vietnam said China will donate another 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam this year, increasing China’s total vaccine donations to the country to 5.7 million doses. In addition to Wang’s visit, Vietnamese Defense Minister on Saturday met with Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi on Kishi’s first trip abroad since taking office last year, Kyodo news agency reported. Japan and Vietnam signed an agreement enabling exports of Japanese-made defense equipment and technology to the Southeast Asian country to “increase cooperation amid China’s growing determination in regional waters,” Kyodo said. The agreement was reached last year during the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to Vietnam. “Japan will speed up talks with Vietnam to sell Self-Defense Forces ships,” Kishi was quoted as saying by Kyodo. The two ministers also agreed on the importance of maintaining peace, security, freedom of navigation and excessive flight, Kyodo reported. Reporting by Brenda Goh; Edited by William Mallard and Alex Richardson Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-vietnam-should-avoid-magnifying-s-china-sea-disputes-chinas-wang-yi-2021-09-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos