Israel captures 4 of 6 Palestinian fugitives who escaped from prison





After the intifada, Zubeidi helped run the Liberty Theater in his hometown of Jenin, north of the West Bank. But he was arrested again in 2019, accused of aiding in orchestrating attacks on Israeli settlers. The six cell mates escaped from Gilboa Jail around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning after removing part of the floor of the shower room and sitting in a cavity that runs under the jail. They then crawled nearly 32 yards under two walls, two barbed wire fences and a pack of sniper dogs, dodging the discovery of 40 prison guards. The fugitives came out through a hole in the ground, just a few feet beyond the east wall of the prisons, before leaving on foot through the nearby fields. Their absence was confirmed around 3:30 a.m. after civilians in the area reported suspicious figures moving near the jail, prompting a phone call to the jail. In an effort to prevent a second jailbreak, Israeli officials relocated 80 more inmates from Gilboa to other prisons, a move that sparked unrest in some of those prisons. The escape also sparked several protests in the West Bank, as Palestinians expressed solidarity with those on the run. About 5,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli jails, mostly on terrorism charges. Many Palestinians see them as heroes of the struggle for Palestinian sovereignty. After the first two arrests on Friday evening, rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, where Islamic Jihad has a stronghold. No injuries were reported and it was not immediately clear if the departures were related to the arrests. In a separate episode early in the day, a Palestinian doctor, Hazem al-Julani, attempted to stab an Israeli police officer in the Old City of Jerusalem, causing officers to shoot and kill him. He was the last of at least 60 Palestinians killed since the beginning of the year, mostly by Israeli security officers, according to a report compiled by the rights group BTselem. Jonathan Rosen contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/10/world/middleeast/israel-prisoners-escape-palestinians.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

