



The state of Queensland, home to more than 5 million people, said it had detected five new infections in the last 24 hours after one family tested positive. The next few days would be critical to see if a blockage was justified, authorities said.

“If we start to see any seed, then we may have to take very quick and quick action. But at the moment, it is limited to the family,” said State Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The family lives in Brisbane, the state capital. It was not clear whether a blockade would be limited to certain parts of the state like previous orders.

New South Wales, home to Sydney and Australia’s most populous state, is under closure – as are the cities of Melbourne and Canberra. A deadlock for Queensland would be another blow to Australia’s economy, which could go into a second recession in as many years.

Australia posted 2,077 infections on Saturday, surpassing the previous day’s record of 1,903. New South Wales, which has been under strict stay-at-home orders for nearly three months, said it discovered 1,599 new infections. Authorities warned people on Saturday to continue social distancing, but hot weather across Sydney saw many people go to the beach. New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said police would be checking if people were within 3 miles of their homes, as allowed under emergency rules. Police and military personnel have been patrolling the streets of Sydney for weeks, imposing fines on those who disobey health orders, such as wearing masks. One person fined was former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who confirmed on Saturday that he had been ordered to pay A $ 500 ($ 367) after being photographed without wearing a mask. “I believe I was well within the law, reasonably interpreted. But I will not challenge the fine because I do not want to waste police time further,” Abbott told reporters in Sydney. “I never thought weight loss and robbery was part of the Australian character and I think the sooner we leave this police-state mindset behind health, the better for everyone.” In neighboring Victoria, authorities reported 450 new cases won in the country — its largest one-day increase in cases won in the country in more than a year. Australia has now recorded nearly 73,000 Covid-19 cases and a total of 1,084 deaths.

