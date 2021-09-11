COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend





Quebec reported 995 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 396,150 confirmed cases and 11,304 people are dead.

There are 218 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 75 in intensive care (an increase of three).

27,233 doses of the vaccine administered were reported for a total of 12,570,901 doses administered in Quebec.

Note: The Ministry of Health in Quebec does not publish the number of vaccine doses administered over the weekend. So far, September has been marked by a steady increase in confirmed daily cases and an even more noticeable increase in hospitalizations. In a tweet Saturday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubsaid said the increase in cases was expected due to students returning to school. As of September 1, the province is reporting an average of 667 cases per day. The number of people in the 218 hospital is the highest it has been since June 15th. Quebec has administered a first dose to 88 percent of the eligible population, Dub said, as more than 8,000 people were taken to the first round yesterday. Despite COVID-19 hospitalizations more than tripled in the past month, the province's capacity for coronavirus patients is not expected to be exceeded in the short term, according to the latest report from the Quebec Health Research Institute. LOOK | Quebec maintains a tough stance against unvaccinated health workers Quebec maintains a tough stance against unvaccinated health workers The Quebec government will suspend any unpaid health or social care workers who are not vaccinated by Oct. 15, says Provincial Health Minister Christian Dub. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press) 1:16 The third dose of the vaccine Some immunocompromised Canadians may benefit from receiving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says Canada's National Vaccine Advisory Board. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends that Canadians with moderately weak immunity be vaccinated with three doses of an authorized mRNA-based vaccine. Dr Shelley Deeks, chairwoman of the NACI, said in a statement that the aim is to provide an extra blow to people who "may have somewhat lower responses to their first vaccinations". Getting used to the vaccination passport It has been more than a week since the Quebecers started scanning their VaxiCode app to access a long list of non-core businesses and activities. Although passports are now required, strict enforcement of the new rules will not begin until September 15th. If you need help understanding how the passport is applied and where it will be used, go here. LOOK | We tested the Quebec vaccine passport on its first day: How does a Quebec vaccination passport really work? We tested it Verity Stevenson was launched in Montreal on the first day of the new measures and has a practical guide on how it all works. 2:54 The main stories of COVID-19 What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Ethe.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without clogging the nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat

General muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite. If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic. To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545. You can find information about COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealherewith

