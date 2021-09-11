Journalists in Afghanistan face intolerant regime: ‘Everything changed overnight’

Beloved shows were taken off the airwaves. A television station cut from a news report reports a story about a pregnant police officer who is said to have been shot dead by the Taliban. A radio editor told his colleagues to edit anti-Taliban chants from covering demonstrations in the capital.

The vibrant free press and media industry in Afghanistan, once celebrated as a success story and labeled one of the country’s most significant achievements in the last two decades, has suddenly transformed after the country was taken over by the Taliban. Now, his survival is threatened by physical attacks, self-censorship and a declining journalist population less than a month after the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital, and began implementing their harsh Islamic policies.

The Taliban crackdown on the free press was even more pronounced on Wednesday after two Afghan journalists were arrested and violently attacked for covering a protest in Kabul. The photos showed the backs of the two reporters covered in bruises and gas from repeated whipping with cables, sparking an international protest.

The situation of free media is very critical, said Neda, a spokeswoman for a local television station in Kabul, identified by her nickname to protect her identity. No one dares to ask the Taliban about their past wrongdoings and the atrocities they have committed.