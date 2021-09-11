International
Journalists in Afghanistan face intolerant regime: ‘Everything changed overnight’
Beloved shows were taken off the airwaves. A television station cut from a news report reports a story about a pregnant police officer who is said to have been shot dead by the Taliban. A radio editor told his colleagues to edit anti-Taliban chants from covering demonstrations in the capital.
The vibrant free press and media industry in Afghanistan, once celebrated as a success story and labeled one of the country’s most significant achievements in the last two decades, has suddenly transformed after the country was taken over by the Taliban. Now, his survival is threatened by physical attacks, self-censorship and a declining journalist population less than a month after the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital, and began implementing their harsh Islamic policies.
The Taliban crackdown on the free press was even more pronounced on Wednesday after two Afghan journalists were arrested and violently attacked for covering a protest in Kabul. The photos showed the backs of the two reporters covered in bruises and gas from repeated whipping with cables, sparking an international protest.
The situation of free media is very critical, said Neda, a spokeswoman for a local television station in Kabul, identified by her nickname to protect her identity. No one dares to ask the Taliban about their past wrongdoings and the atrocities they have committed.
More than a dozen Afghan journalists, media workers and lawyers interviewed by The New York Times said local television networks, newspapers and news websites have continued to cover themselves in the shadow of fear, intimidation and self-censorship while trying to given news despite the Taliban. releasing very little information.
The Taliban have not yet issued any specific instructions to the media, but they have said that all Afghan media should restore their coverage based on Islamic law and national interests, both vaguely defined terms that could easily pave the way for the persecution of journalists critical of the young man. government.
After the previous government collapsed in mid-August, hundreds of media workers, including dozens of journalists, fled the country, according to The Timess count itself. More than half of Afghan media organizations have suspended operations due to security concerns, an uncertain future and financial problems, said Ahmad Quriashi, director of the Journalists’ Center in Afghanistan, a media support organization.
Under an expanded refugee program by the US State Department in early August, Afghans employed by US media organizations qualified for relocation to the United States, which further spurred the exodus.
The result is an Afghan media that may not be able to regain or regain the freedom it enjoyed in the last two decades.
It was like a dream, said Mr. Quriashi, referring to the press freedoms that followed the overthrow of the Taliban in 2001. Over two decades, the Afghan media uncovered corruption, exposed human rights abuses, and won international recognition and awards.
Media and entertainment were transformed more widely as the United States funded television networks, newspapers, and radio stations, helping them reach millions of Afghans across the country.
At its peak, the Afghan media boasted of hundreds of media operating in the country. In July, former government information and culture minister Qasim Wafayezada said 248 television networks, 438 radio stations, 1,669 print media and 119 news agencies were active throughout Afghanistan.
But everything changed overnight for the media after the Taliban returned to power, said Mr. Quriashi, despite the groups’ promises to maintain a free press.
Turkish and Indian soap operas that aired on most television networks for hours every day have disappeared in recent weeks, and reality and music shows have also aired.
Tolo News, the country’s largest broadcaster, stopped production of Shabake Khanda or Laughing Network, a popular political comedy show watched by millions of Afghans on Friday evenings.
Although many female presenters appeared on local television a few days after the Taliban took control, waiting for shows and reporting on current events, the number appearing on the air has dropped to just four, said Neda, the female television presenter.
The Taliban did not allow female journalists to return to work at the state-run radio and television station and barred most from working with the media in the provinces, according to Reporters Without Borders.
Women journalists should be able to resume work without being harassed as soon as possible, Christophe Deloire, Reporters Without Borders’ secretary-general, said in a statement last week.
The Taliban have also put pressure on some media outlets to share their news reports before publication, according to some journalists who said they refused to agree. And some may self-censor negative news for fear of retaliation.
What we see in the local media these days does not at all reflect the reality on the ground, said Hayat, a reporter for a television network. We have no other choice right now, we have to compromise and censor ourselves until we find a way out.
Roz Etilaat is one of the few or, according to some, the only media outlets to continue to cover the news without self-censorship, apparently hampered by the scary environment in Kabul. While it has suspended its investigative reports due to inaccessibility of information, the newspaper has also covered daily news and critical reports against the new Taliban government.
This week, the newspaper experienced the Taliban’s heavy response to critical reporting.
On Wednesday, the Taliban gathered a number of demonstrators around Kabul and journalists covering the protests, subjecting them to abuses in overcrowded prisons, according to journalists present. The crackdown on demonstrations and subsequent cover-up followed a Taliban announcement Tuesday that protests would not be allowed without government approval. At least 19 journalists were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, the United Nations said.
“You are lucky that your heads were not cut off,” Taliban guards told a detained journalist as they kicked him in the head, Ravina Shamdasdani, a spokeswoman for the United Nations Office for Human Rights in Geneva, told reporters.
Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers.
Journalists with Roz Etilaat describe being arrested in protest, then brought to a nearby police station, where they were tied up and beaten with cables.
Taqi Daryabi, one of the journalists, said that about a dozen Taliban members put handcuffs behind his back when he was on the ground with his stomach, then started hitting him and hitting him until he lost consciousness.
They beat me so hard I could not resist or move, he said. They forced me to the ground with my belly, whipping me in the buttocks and back, and those in front of me kicked me in the face.
Journalists working for Tolo News, Ariana News, the Pajhwok News Agency and several freelance journalists have been arrested and beaten by the Taliban in the past three weeks, according to local media reports.
The Taliban are quickly proving that previous promises to allow the Afghan independent media to continue to operate freely and safely are invalid, Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said in a statement Wednesday. . We urge the Taliban to keep their previous promises, to stop beating and banning journalists from doing their job.
On the hazardous environment, the flow of information from the government has slowed down and become very limited. There used to be dozens of government spokespersons; there is now only a handful talking about the new Taliban government, and they are less accountable than during the group insurgency.
In the late 1990s, the Taliban imposed severe restrictions on the media, banning television and using state radio and newspapers as propaganda platforms. But the group promised greater openness to freedom of expression once it took power last month.
“We will respect the freedom of the press, because media reporting will be beneficial to society and will be able to help correct the mistakes of leaders,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the acting deputy minister of information and culture, told reporters. Limits last week. We declare to the world that we recognize the importance of the role of the media.
Many Afghan journalists said the promises were just words from Taliban leaders, citing recent attacks on journalists in Kabul and elsewhere.
Freedom of the press is dead in Afghanistan, said Mr. Quraishi, media lawyer. And society without a free press dies.
Jim Huylebroek contributed reporting from Kabul, Afghanistan. Nick Bruce contributed from Geneva.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/11/world/afghanistan-journalists-reporters.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]