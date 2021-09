Top 10 world news: Taliban raise flag at Afghan presidential palace, France bans unvaccinated American travelers and more, World News

To mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised their flag at the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a joint statement following the “2 + 2” ministerial dialogue with Australia, saying that India and Australia share an important partnership based entirely on the shared vision of a free, open Indo-Pacific region. , comprehensive and prosperous. With One Peasant and reports from independent media claimed that about 15-20 villagers, including some teenagers, have been killed in some of Myanmar’s deadliest fighting since July between government troops and resistance forces. Click on the titles to read more 9/11 Anniversary: ​​President Biden bans all three attack sites After urging Americans to show unity as the country marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, US President Joe Biden made stops in all three countries. The attacks had killed nearly 3,000 people on the horrific day. Taliban raise flag at Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 anniversary To mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised their flag at the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday. Although the Houthi attacks continue, the US removes missile defense in Saudi Arabia Although airstrikes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels continue, the US has removed its most advanced Patriot missile and battery defense system from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. The discovery was made from satellite images analyzed by the AP. India and Australia share an important partnership, says Rajnath Singh Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a joint statement following the “2 + 2” ministerial dialogue with Australia, saying that India and Australia share an important partnership based entirely on the shared vision of a free, open Indo-Pacific region. , comprehensive and prosperous. with Myanmar: Reports of 15 or more killed after nationwide uprising A villager and independent media reports claimed that about 15-20 villagers, including several teenagers, have been killed in some of Myanmar’s deadliest fighting since July between government troops and resistance forces. Another successful rescue flight from Afghanistan rescues 32 people from Taliban rule Shortly after US troops withdrew from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, a second charter flight successfully left the country on Friday. France bans unvaccinated American travelers France has now become the latest European country, and also the most significant tourism destination to remove the United States from the list of safe travel, following EU recommendations in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 in the US. Taiwan is preparing as the typhoon weakens Fishermen and restaurant owners in Taiwan prepared for Typhoon Chanthu on Saturday, mooring ships in Port and preparing to close the store. Google underpaid thousands of contract employees in dozens of countries: Report According to reports, Google underpaid thousands of international contract workers, violating wage equality laws in some countries and delaying payroll correction for more than two years as it tried to cover up the problem. Israeli police seize four Palestinian prison vandals; two still on the run Four of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from an Israeli prison in recent days have been successfully apprehended by authorities, Israeli police said.

