International
Member News Ranking newsroom
September 10, 2021
Job makers in the US warn that the proposal will hurt American jobs and workers
Senate Democrat tax proposals would severely hurt U.S. businesses compared to their foreign competitors by raising taxes on intangible income from abroad (FDII) and the Global Minimum Intangible Income Tax (GILTI), resulting in in fewer jobs, lower wages and discounts. investment in American production and innovation.
To view this document as a PDF, click here.
For proposed changes to FDII
FDII is working as intended. According to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, there has been a significant increase in IP coming to the US since tax reform. IP is essentially related to innovation as it leads to the development of new products. Changing the FDII as proposed by the draft discussion would hurt high-paying manufacturing jobs and innovation in the US National Association of Manufacturers
Since the FDII was adopted, [many CAI
members] have invested billions of dollars in the United States, including in R&D and capital improvements, and have employed thousands of workers in the United States for high-paying technology, creativity, and other valuable positions.
[W]we are concerned that the Drafting of the FDII reformulation Draft will stop (and in many cases reverse) many of the positive IP shifting and labor and related investment trends that the existing FDII has fostered and, on the net, could potentially discourage innovation and domestic investments.
Coalition for American Innovation
[W]we are concerned that the proposed changes to the FDII would underestimate the policy goals that are now being achieved. [S]since 2017, numerous U.S. companies have repatriated IPs to the U.S., spurred on by the FDII boost, and a recent study by University College Cork found that the FDII regime is turning U.S. companies back into U.S. assets, with payments of royalties from Ireland to the US rising to 52 billion in 2020, averaging $ 8 billion a year in the previous five years, and is likely to be higher in the coming years. Information Technology Industry Council
Repealing the FDII just four years after it was introduced, when positive results are being achieved, is short-sighted and does not take into account the significant and long-term investment commitments that taxpayers have often made in large profit support. Semiconductor Industry Association
For Proposed Changes to the GILTI Minimum Tax
Given that the US is the only country with a global minimum tax, raising the GILTI tax burden without the rest of the world adopting a comparable minimum global tax regime would only serve to disadvantage globally engaged manufacturers. National Association of Manufacturers
Before the United States makes changes to increase GILTI taxes on US companies, we should expect other countries at least all other G7 countries and China to adopt their own global minimum taxes. Raising the GILTI minimum tax before other countries have implemented a minimum tax comparable to current GILTI law would further put the United States out of step with our international competitors, hurting American businesses and American workers. Alliance for Competitive Taxation
Increasing the Global Intangible Rate of Low Tax Income (GILTI), depending on the final rate set by lawmakers, and abolishing the substance-based Division of Qualified Investment in Business Assets (QBAI) would undermine tax competitiveness. US, and in turn could stimulate offshoring of US-based assets, jobs and profits abroad. National Union of Taxpayers
The GBA urges Congress not to go ahead with the OECD process which would jeopardize future investment and job creation in the United States. The Draft Discussion approach contradicts the top-down approach from the Pillar of Two Programs and does not adequately take into account time differences, the possible distribution of US spending, and the basic differences in IIR calculations. The result will be double taxation and added complexity.
Global Business Alliance
###
Previous article
Sources
2/ https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/senate-democrats-international-tax-proposal-receives-overwhelmingly-negative-feedback-from-us-manufacturers-and-innovators
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]