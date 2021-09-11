Member News Ranking newsroom

Job makers in the US warn that the proposal will hurt American jobs and workers

Senate Democrat tax proposals would severely hurt U.S. businesses compared to their foreign competitors by raising taxes on intangible income from abroad (FDII) and the Global Minimum Intangible Income Tax (GILTI), resulting in in fewer jobs, lower wages and discounts. investment in American production and innovation.

For proposed changes to FDII

FDII is working as intended. According to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, there has been a significant increase in IP coming to the US since tax reform. IP is essentially related to innovation as it leads to the development of new products. Changing the FDII as proposed by the draft discussion would hurt high-paying manufacturing jobs and innovation in the US National Association of Manufacturers

Since the FDII was adopted, [many CAI

members] have invested billions of dollars in the United States, including in R&D and capital improvements, and have employed thousands of workers in the United States for high-paying technology, creativity, and other valuable positions.

[W]we are concerned that the Drafting of the FDII reformulation Draft will stop (and in many cases reverse) many of the positive IP shifting and labor and related investment trends that the existing FDII has fostered and, on the net, could potentially discourage innovation and domestic investments.

Coalition for American Innovation

[W]we are concerned that the proposed changes to the FDII would underestimate the policy goals that are now being achieved. [S]since 2017, numerous U.S. companies have repatriated IPs to the U.S., spurred on by the FDII boost, and a recent study by University College Cork found that the FDII regime is turning U.S. companies back into U.S. assets, with payments of royalties from Ireland to the US rising to 52 billion in 2020, averaging $ 8 billion a year in the previous five years, and is likely to be higher in the coming years. Information Technology Industry Council

Repealing the FDII just four years after it was introduced, when positive results are being achieved, is short-sighted and does not take into account the significant and long-term investment commitments that taxpayers have often made in large profit support. Semiconductor Industry Association

For Proposed Changes to the GILTI Minimum Tax

Given that the US is the only country with a global minimum tax, raising the GILTI tax burden without the rest of the world adopting a comparable minimum global tax regime would only serve to disadvantage globally engaged manufacturers. National Association of Manufacturers

Before the United States makes changes to increase GILTI taxes on US companies, we should expect other countries at least all other G7 countries and China to adopt their own global minimum taxes. Raising the GILTI minimum tax before other countries have implemented a minimum tax comparable to current GILTI law would further put the United States out of step with our international competitors, hurting American businesses and American workers. Alliance for Competitive Taxation

Increasing the Global Intangible Rate of Low Tax Income (GILTI), depending on the final rate set by lawmakers, and abolishing the substance-based Division of Qualified Investment in Business Assets (QBAI) would undermine tax competitiveness. US, and in turn could stimulate offshoring of US-based assets, jobs and profits abroad. National Union of Taxpayers

The GBA urges Congress not to go ahead with the OECD process which would jeopardize future investment and job creation in the United States. The Draft Discussion approach contradicts the top-down approach from the Pillar of Two Programs and does not adequately take into account time differences, the possible distribution of US spending, and the basic differences in IIR calculations. The result will be double taxation and added complexity.

Global Business Alliance



