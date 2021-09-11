World leaders honor victims and survivors





World leaders and heads of state, including Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, have paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the 9/11 attacks on the 20th anniversary of one of America’s darkest days. In a message to US President Joe Biden, the British monarch said that a 2010 visit to the World Trade Center site remains etched in her memory. “It reminds me that while honoring those of many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities that came together to rebuild,” she said in a statement. Download NBC News app for the latest news and politics Echoing her feelings, New York-born British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the terrorists “had failed to shake our faith in freedom and democracy”. Across the English Channel, French President Emmanuel Macron posted a video of the American flag on Twitter, along with the headline: “We will never forget. We will always fight for freedom.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also wrote on Twitter that the EU stands “with the US in defending freedom and compassion over hatred”. “Even in the darkest, hardest times, the best of human nature can shine,” she wrote. South Korean President Moon Jae-in also expressed his deepest condolences to Biden and the American people, writing on Twitter that his country will continue to support U.S. efforts to combat terrorism. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also used social media to express his condolences. He wrote on Twitter that 9/11 is a date in history that “struck humanity” and “taught the world a lot.” Elsewhere, in a blog post, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the events of that day were “a terrible human tragedy, causing great personal suffering and grief to many.” He added that “it reminds us that we can never take our peace, freedom and way of life for granted.” The homage came after several events were held in the U.S. to commemorate the 2,977 people who died that day when two planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York; American Airlines Flight 77 crashed at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia; and United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in the field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

