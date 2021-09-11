International
O’Toole judges voters in the Greater Toronto Area as Canada election day approaches
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is talking about voters in the Greater Toronto Area, a vote-rich region that will play a crucial role in the Sept. 20 federal election.
The GTA spans more than 50 races, the vast majority of which are held by the Liberals, including all 25 seats in Toronto.
But O’Toole is focusing on peripheral and external voters as he aims to increase the share of conservative votes in the wider region.
The party won a majority of seats there 10 years ago, but lost to Justin Trudeau Liberals in 2015 and saw its vote share fall another five points under then-leader Andrew Scheer in 2019.
Read more:
‘Political suicide’: Capital gains tax on home sales a risky proposition, experts say
At a regional transit station in Whitby, Ont., O’Toole highlighted affordability of housing, fast transit projects, tackling gang violence, and improving health care.
The event in a GO Transit parking lot marked the Conservative leader’s second visit to Whitby held by the Liberals in the two days before he flew to British Columbia to make his final arguments in front of voters in the West Bank.
O’Toole’s public transport platform promises to “invest immediately in projects” that shorten travel time and create jobs, but cost it no fixed amount of funding.
Asked on Saturday if he would commit at least $ 5 billion for transit, O’Toole declined to give details.
“I will build things. I will take shovels to the ground, I will finish things,” he said, accusing Trudeau of never backing “ambition” with “achievement.”
The GTA field did not go smoothly.
On Friday, the Conservative party confirmed that they had dropped Beaches-East York candidate Lisa Robinson after Liberal leader Nate Erskine-Smith highlighted Islamophobic posts from 2017.
“We are leading a positive campaign based on the unification of the country and raising the country to its feet from an economic point of view. And I want people on my team to share it, “O’Toole said Saturday.
Robinson denied that the account, titled “District 1 City Councilor, Candidate,” was hers.
Elections in Canada: O’Toole promises public transport support for GTA
“The information contained in Mr. Erskine-Smith’s post on social media was created from a fake social media account which I reported to the police in 2018. I have also signed a certificate confirming these facts,” she said in a post on her Facebook campaign page Friday.
“Racism and Islamophobia have no place in the Conservative Party of Canada or in my campaign.”
O’Toole also appeared to give tacit approval to Tory candidates who have not been fully vaccinated to campaign in retirement residences, as long as they respect public health measures.
The question came after Peterborough-Kawartha Conservative candidate Michelle Ferreri posted pictures of herself on social media complaining about a nursing home despite receiving only one shot.
“We will follow all measures, including vaccinations, rapid daily testing, camouflage and social distancing, to keep people safe. This is not just a wait, it is a commitment that all members of our team need to keep people safe in a pandemic election that Mr. Trudeau called for, “O’Toole said.
Conservatives say they will prioritize the construction of four GTA transit projects: the Ontario line, which will include a section under Queen Street; a stretch on the Yonge subway line that reaches Markham and Richmond Hill; controversial three-stop Scarborough subway extension; and an addition to the Eglington Railway limited to Etobikoke and Mississippi.
O’Toole also dismissed the housing crisis by re-announcing a series of measures to cool the heated housing market and make home ownership available to more Canadians. The plan, which is embedded in an affordable yarn he has woven during the campaign, includes building one million homes in three years and raising barriers for foreign investors.
Similarly, the Liberals have promised to build 1.4 million homes over four years and block foreign nationals from buying them for two, and have promised to curb the practice of “subverting” property.
“A lot of people, especially young people, are priced out of the housing market,” O’Toole said.
“And many are already struggling with mortgage and car payments, buying gas and groceries, while Justin Trudeau raises the cost of everything with his out-of-control spending, borrowing and debt,” he said.
Canadian election: OToole calls Quebec racism debate question a little unfair
House prices have continued to rise this year _ even in the suburbs of GTA _ as remote work continues and business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic helped people save money on big purchases.
The average price of a home in the area rose to $ 1.07 million in August from about $ 951,000 at the same time last year, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board.
O’Toole tried to highlight his roots in the area, noting that he grew up in Bowmanville, Ont., When his father worked at a GM plant in nearby Oshawa before serving as a Conservative lawmaker in the provincial legislature. for 19 years.
“I had a growing 905 phone number. And I still do, “he said, adding that he is familiar with the daily suburban trip from his time as a Bay Street attorney.
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8183160/otoole-gta-campaign-event/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]