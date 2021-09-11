O’Toole judges voters in the Greater Toronto Area as Canada election day approaches

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is talking about voters in the Greater Toronto Area, a vote-rich region that will play a crucial role in the Sept. 20 federal election.

The GTA spans more than 50 races, the vast majority of which are held by the Liberals, including all 25 seats in Toronto.

But O’Toole is focusing on peripheral and external voters as he aims to increase the share of conservative votes in the wider region.

The party won a majority of seats there 10 years ago, but lost to Justin Trudeau Liberals in 2015 and saw its vote share fall another five points under then-leader Andrew Scheer in 2019.

Read more: ‘Political suicide’: Capital gains tax on home sales a risky proposition, experts say

The story goes down the ad

At a regional transit station in Whitby, Ont., O’Toole highlighted affordability of housing, fast transit projects, tackling gang violence, and improving health care.

The event in a GO Transit parking lot marked the Conservative leader’s second visit to Whitby held by the Liberals in the two days before he flew to British Columbia to make his final arguments in front of voters in the West Bank.

O’Toole’s public transport platform promises to “invest immediately in projects” that shorten travel time and create jobs, but cost it no fixed amount of funding.

Asked on Saturday if he would commit at least $ 5 billion for transit, O’Toole declined to give details.

“I will build things. I will take shovels to the ground, I will finish things,” he said, accusing Trudeau of never backing “ambition” with “achievement.”

The GTA field did not go smoothly.

On Friday, the Conservative party confirmed that they had dropped Beaches-East York candidate Lisa Robinson after Liberal leader Nate Erskine-Smith highlighted Islamophobic posts from 2017.

“We are leading a positive campaign based on the unification of the country and raising the country to its feet from an economic point of view. And I want people on my team to share it, “O’Toole said Saturday.

The story goes down the ad

Robinson denied that the account, titled “District 1 City Councilor, Candidate,” was hers.

















0:43

Elections in Canada: O’Toole promises public transport support for GTA





Elections in Canada: O’Toole promises public transport support for GTA



“The information contained in Mr. Erskine-Smith’s post on social media was created from a fake social media account which I reported to the police in 2018. I have also signed a certificate confirming these facts,” she said in a post on her Facebook campaign page Friday.

“Racism and Islamophobia have no place in the Conservative Party of Canada or in my campaign.”

O’Toole also appeared to give tacit approval to Tory candidates who have not been fully vaccinated to campaign in retirement residences, as long as they respect public health measures.

The question came after Peterborough-Kawartha Conservative candidate Michelle Ferreri posted pictures of herself on social media complaining about a nursing home despite receiving only one shot.

The story goes down the ad

“We will follow all measures, including vaccinations, rapid daily testing, camouflage and social distancing, to keep people safe. This is not just a wait, it is a commitment that all members of our team need to keep people safe in a pandemic election that Mr. Trudeau called for, “O’Toole said.

Conservatives say they will prioritize the construction of four GTA transit projects: the Ontario line, which will include a section under Queen Street; a stretch on the Yonge subway line that reaches Markham and Richmond Hill; controversial three-stop Scarborough subway extension; and an addition to the Eglington Railway limited to Etobikoke and Mississippi.

O’Toole also dismissed the housing crisis by re-announcing a series of measures to cool the heated housing market and make home ownership available to more Canadians. The plan, which is embedded in an affordable yarn he has woven during the campaign, includes building one million homes in three years and raising barriers for foreign investors.

Similarly, the Liberals have promised to build 1.4 million homes over four years and block foreign nationals from buying them for two, and have promised to curb the practice of “subverting” property.

“A lot of people, especially young people, are priced out of the housing market,” O’Toole said.

“And many are already struggling with mortgage and car payments, buying gas and groceries, while Justin Trudeau raises the cost of everything with his out-of-control spending, borrowing and debt,” he said.

The story goes down the ad

















0:52

Canadian election: OToole calls Quebec racism debate question a little unfair





Canadian election: OToole calls Quebec racism debate question a little unfair



House prices have continued to rise this year _ even in the suburbs of GTA _ as remote work continues and business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic helped people save money on big purchases.

The average price of a home in the area rose to $ 1.07 million in August from about $ 951,000 at the same time last year, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board.

O’Toole tried to highlight his roots in the area, noting that he grew up in Bowmanville, Ont., When his father worked at a GM plant in nearby Oshawa before serving as a Conservative lawmaker in the provincial legislature. for 19 years.

“I had a growing 905 phone number. And I still do, “he said, adding that he is familiar with the daily suburban trip from his time as a Bay Street attorney.