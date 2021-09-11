Abimael Guzmn, Leader of the Bright Way Uprising in Peru, Dies 86ExBulletin



LIMA, Peru Abimael Guzmn, the leader of the Bright Way Brutal Uprising which was captured in 1992, died Saturday in a military hospital after an illness, the Peruvian government said.

Guzmn, 86, died at 6:40 a.m. after suffering from an infection, said Justice Minister Anbal Torres.

Guzmn, a former philosophy professor, launched an anti-state uprising in 1980 and led numerous car bombings and assassinations in the years that followed. Guzmn was arrested in 1992 and sentenced to life in prison for terrorism and other crimes.

The Shining Road “killed thousands of innocent people and undermined the peace of the country. We do not forget the horror of that time and his death will not erase his crimes,” said Economy Minister Pedro Francke.

Guzmn preached a messianic vision of a classless Maoist utopia based on pure communism, considering itself the “Fourth Sword of Marxism” after Karl Marx, Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, and Mao Zedong.

He advocated a peasant revolution in which the rebels would first take control of the village and then advance into the cities.

The Guzmnn movement declared armed war on the eve of Peru’s presidential election in May 1980, the first democratic vote in 12 years of military rule.

During the 1980s, the man known to his followers as President Gonzalo formed an organization that grew to 10,000 armed fighters before being captured inside a shelter in Lima in September 1992 by a special US-backed Peruvian police intelligence group. United. Since then, he has been placed in a military prison on the Pacific coast that was built to hold him.

By the time Guzmn called for peace talks a year after his arrest, guerrilla violence had claimed tens of thousands of lives in Peru, displaced at least 600,000 people and caused about $ 22 billion in damage.



A truth commission in 2003 blamed the Path of Excellence for more than half of the estimated 70,000 deaths and disappearances caused by various rebel groups and brutal counter-insurgency efforts between 1980 and 2000.

However, she lived in a political movement formed by Guzmn’s followers who demanded amnesty for all “political prisoners”, including the founder of the Shining Way. The Amnesty and Fundamental Rights Movement failed, however, to register as a political party in 2012 in the face of fierce opposition from Peruvians with bitter memories of the destruction brought about by the Bright Way.

In her songs and slogans, The Bright Way celebrated the bloodshed, describing death as necessary to “irrigate” the revolution.

Its militants bombed electric towers, bridges and factories in the village, killed mayors and massacred villagers. In the later years of the uprising, they targeted civilians in Lima with indiscriminate bombing.

For 12 years, the Peruvian authorities could not break the ranks of the Bright Path, organized in an almost impenetrable vertical cellular structure. Guzman was almost caught in a shelter in Lima in June 1990, but fled.

A police raid in January 1991 in Lima found a videotape showing Guzman and other rebel leaders mourning the funeral of his wife, Augusta La Torre, known as “Comrade Norah.” About 15 years younger than Guzman, La Torre was number 2 in the Shining Road command structure before dying in mysterious circumstances in 1988.

Analysts believe she may have been killed or forced to commit suicide over an internal political dispute.

The video showed a portable Guzmn, wearing thick glasses and snapping his fingers while dancing drunk with music from the 1960s movie Zorba greku. It was the first image Peruvians had seen of him since a mug hit during a 1978 arrest.

After La Torre died, she was replaced as No. 2 by Elena Iparraguirre, alias “Comrade Miriam”, who later became Guzmn’s wife.

Guzmn married Iparraguirre in 2010 in the maximum security prison inside the naval base in Lima, where he was serving a life sentence. Iparraguirre, also arrested in 1992, was brought from the women’s prison for the ceremony.

Guzmn was initially sentenced to life in prison by a secret military court, but the Peruvian high court ruled in 2003 that the initial sentence was unconstitutional and ordered a new trial. He also received a life sentence in the 2006 retrial.

The Road to Splendor was greatly weakened after the capture of Guzmn and his subsequent calls for peace talks. Small groups of rebels however have remained active in remote valleys, producing cocaine and protecting drug runners.

Guzmn gave birth to the illegitimate son of a prosperous merchant in Tambo, Arequipa, in the southern Andes of Peru on December 3, 1934.

He studied law and philosophy at the University of San Agustin in Arequipa, where he wrote two graduate theses: “The Theory of Space in Kant” and another on the law entitled “Democratic-Bourgeois State”.

“Mr. Guzmn was an extremely brilliant man, very scholarly, very disciplined,” recalls Miguel Rodriguez Rivas, one of his professors.

Guzmn took a teaching job in 1963 at San Cristobal de Huamanga State University in Ayacucho, a poor central Andean capital neglected for centuries by the traditional Peruvian ruling elite in coastal Lima.

In Ayacucho, he joined the pro-Chinese political party Bandera Roja, or “Red Flag”, becoming the head of its “military commission” and visiting China in 1965.

Later returning to Ayacucho, Guzmn discovered that political rivals had expelled him from the party and he formed his own fragmented group.

A descendant of the white elite who had ruled Peru since the Spaniards overthrew the Inca empire nearly 500 years ago, Guzmn recruited the sons and daughters of indigenous Peugeot-speaking peasants as he gradually took control of the university.

During the 1970s, his student followers spread to the countryside to conduct detailed community studies that would be used years later to consolidate guerrilla control in the area.

Over 10 years, Guzmn patiently planned before launching his war on what he described as Peru’s “rotten and outdated” state, surprisingly capturing the government.