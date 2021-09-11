Biden is unlikely to formally recognize the Taliban government

Any American recognition of Taliban rule is unlikely to anger Congress and politically harm the White House in the near future. The administration, however, has hung the prospect of recognition in the hope of shaping the behavior of the new Afghan regimes.

But the understandable reluctance of the US to recognize the new government could create confusion in the coming years everywhere from the courtrooms to the summit corridors, not to mention the complexity of relations with a country whose population relies heavily on in foreign aid. Over time, as has happened with several other countries, the United States may find itself tacitly recognizing a Taliban government even if it never does so explicitly.

No one is arguing that the state of Afghanistan has ceased to exist and the rest of the world cannot avoid interacting with it, said Scott Anderson, a former State Department lawyer who has studied the topic of government recognition. At some point, people will have to accept that an entity has the ability to speak for Afghanistan in the exercise of its rights or obligations.

The reign of terror

Already, the White House is trying to balance the need to deal with Kabul’s new rulers, even as Taliban soldiers beat protesters and execute perceived opponents. Just this week, the White House drew criticism after one of its spokespersons described the Taliban as businessmen and professionals during negotiations to allow foreign nationals and Afghans with the proper documents to leave the country.

But diplomatic beauties are one thing; diplomatic recognition is another. At the moment, Biden administration officials say they are so focused on immediate crises, especially the ongoing evacuations, that there is little room to devote to such a high-level policy question. And the reality is that anyone in the White House can take years, if not forever, to decide on the issue of recognition.

It is not really an active, current discussion, a senior administration official told POLITICO. President Joe Biden himself has said that such recognition is one very farwith

The lack of a well-known government in Kabul however is already creating headaches beyond the White House.

For example, as the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan last month, Hogan Lovells, a law firm, realized there was a problem: his long-standing client no longer existed. That client was the now-defeated government of Afghanistan, on whose soil the 9/11 organizer, Osama bin Laden, once stood. That government was sued by a 9/11 family.

At the request of law firms, a judge in late August gave him a 60-day stay in matter. But, for practical and political reasons, it is likely that it will take much more than that to have legal clarity about who is now counted as a defendant.

Some of Bidens’ top aides are linking the prospect of future recognition of a Taliban government to the conduct of Islamic militias. This includes holding the Taliban to long-term promises to respect human rights, especially for women and girls, and to prevent terrorist groups like al Qaeda from using Afghanistan as a haven.

The Taliban say they are seeking international legitimacy and international support. And that will depend entirely on what she does, not just what she says, Secretary of State Antony Blink told TOLO News when asked this week about the recognition. And the trajectory of her relationship with us and the rest of the world will depend on her actions.

The decision on recognition depends mainly on the executive branch. But any chance of recognizing a Taliban government is likely to face strong opposition from some US lawmakers.

“I will oppose any attempt by the Biden administration to legitimize the Afghan Taliban as the government of Afghanistan,” Graham said in a statement Tuesday. They are a terrorist organization. Any country that gives them legitimacy is setting in motion a reign of terror for the people of Afghanistan and the spread of the terrorist threat all over the world.

Meanwhile, the United States has no choice but to deal with the Taliban.

At present, the US and dozens of other countries, according to a joint statement is engaging militants to ensure they keep their commitments to allow foreign nationals and Afghans with travel visas to leave Afghanistan. On Thursday, the Taliban let about 200 people fly out.

In another sign towards practical considerations, U.S. military officials have said they can cooperate with the Taliban to fight a common enemy, the terrorist group ISIS-K. The United States has accused ISIS-K of carrying out a bombing that killed 13 American troops while helping evacuate people from Afghanistan last month.

As Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian situation deteriorates after the Taliban take control, the United States and other countries will have to make difficult choices about how much, if any, aid to give the country without making the Taliban seem somewhat legitimate.

Taliban representatives have called on other countries to recognize their right to rule. When it comes to the United States in particular, a militant is reportedly said: The Islamic Emirate tends to maintain good diplomatic, economic and trade relations with America on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

Gray area

Since Kabul fell last month, no government has officially recognized the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan. But there are precedents and parallels to doing so, and the turbulent nature of international and domestic law on the issue means that there is room for governments to engage the regime in ways that all but acknowledge.

Take Venezuela. In early 2019, then-President Donald Trump announced that he no longer recognized autocrat Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate leader of Latin American countries. Instead, the United States and dozens of other countries decided to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s interim president. Guaidó’s aides gained access to Venezuelan embassies and several Venezuelan government bank accounts, while Guaidó met with Trump at the White House and attended his State of the Union 2020 speechwith

But in the years that followed, the United States found itself dealing with the Maduro regime anyway because it controls the territory, and countries like Russia and Iran have been stuck by the dictator.

Iran itself is a good example. For years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s loyalist Islamists took control of the country after his 1979 revolution, the United States would not explicitly recognize them as Iran’s global representatives. But very soon America found himself silently doing so, as it was when it entered into the 1981 Algerian Agreement to assist in the release of American hostages held in Iran or the prosecution of cases in a tribunal set up to settle disputes between the two governments.

In the late 1980s, the United States agreed with the idea that an institution belonging to the Khomeini regime could represent itself in a court case, another sign of tacit recognition. (Asked this week, a State Department spokesman said the U.S. recognizes the current regime as the Iranian government.) However, despite having many contacts in the years since the revolution, including negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the U.S. and Iran technically has no diplomatic relations.

In the mid-1990s to early 2000s, when the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan before the US ousted them in a post-9/11 invasion, the regime was recognized by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan. . Washington had contacts with the Taliban but did not recognize their claim to be Afghanistan’s legitimate representative.

Back then, the Taliban, a movement that emerged in part from Islamic seminaries in the region, were much less sophisticated in international affairs. Still, even then they demanded global recognition, according to the researchers who studied the group. The problem was that their hard-line views, such as their opposition to education for girls, placed them at odds with human rights and international legal obligations, undermining their efforts to engage in diplomacy and get out of economic sanctions.

The Taliban of the 1990s tried, for example, to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations, but they failed to obtain credentials. Instead, the United Nations continued to oust the representative of former Afghan President Burhanuddin Rabbani. (At present, Afghanistan continues to be represented at the United Nations by the ambassador of the fallen government.)

Today’s Taliban are wiser for the global community and they have made promises of respect for human rights and otherwise being a responsible actor. On the ground, however, there are numerous reports of Taliban fighters involved in retaliatory killings, once again restricting women’s rights and making other alarming moves.

There are already signs that some countries may be willing to look the other way: China, Russia and Iran, for example, kept their embassies in Afghanistan open while the Taliban took control, while the United States abandoned its facilities in Kabul, moving Afghan diplomats mission to Qatar in the country.

This is likely to be the US modus operandi for a long time: having a diplomatic office dedicated to Afghanistan that is not in full force. If the Taliban retain control of the foreseeable future, it is unlikely that the United States will appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan any time soon, because sending an ambassador generally requires the consent of a recognized government.

Sarah Netburn, a magistrate judge in the Sept. 11 indictment involving Afghanistan, seemed to be aware of the difficult legal and political questions that lay ahead as she discussed Hogan Lovells’ motion to dismiss the case.

She noted that plaintiff Lynn Faulkner, a man from Ohio, whose wife died in the attacks in New York offered no objection to taking a break.

The parties have made the issue of who ruled Afghanistan at key moments in recent history a factual central dispute in the matter, the judge wrote. Judicial statements on this issue can have diplomatic and political consequences at a time when the political situation in that nation is already unstable.

Josh Gerstein contributed to this story.