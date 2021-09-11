Hurricane Larry wipes out energy, trees and fishing scaffolding across Newfoundland

ST JOHN’S, NL – St. John’s City is urging residents to stay indoors – as Newfoundland and Labrador say – so crews can clean up torn branches, collapsed power lines and debris scattered across the streets by hurricane Larry.

The storm hit the ground like a Category 1 hurricane along the island’s south coast at 23:45 pm Atlantic time on Friday, bringing rain sheets and strong winds of up to 130 km / h across the Avalon Peninsula, which includes the capital provincial of St. John. The wind gusts reached speeds of up to 182 km / h, according to measurements at the lighthouse of Cape St. Mary.

The winds resulted in massive storm surges that brought waves to the streets in places such as St. Vincent, a place known to see whales along southern Avalon. In St. John, the streets were lined with branches uprooted from trees, debris extracted from homes, and, in the Rabbittown neighborhood, a light cast chair.

“Hurricane Larry caused a significant amount of trees and property damage across our city,” St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen told a news conference Saturday.

However, he said, “it could have been a lot worse.”

Larry managed to cross the Atlantic and as far as Placentia Bay, a vast expanse of water that separates the Avalon Peninsula from the rest of the island, just as the high tide began. Storm storms combined with high water levels caused havoc in some of the coastal communities along Placentia Bay.

Alex Best woke up Saturday morning to find his pier in South Harbor that had just been washed – and almost took his boat with him.

The 86-year-old retired fisherman said he has not seen high water conditions like those created by Larry in many decades.

“Our environment is going so bad, I mean this is what makes us have storms so often now,” he said in a telephone interview Saturday. “And we’re not doing anything to fix it – just letting it get worse all the time.”

Sitting on his deck Saturday and watching the damage, Best said he is taking it all in stride.

“One day at a time,” he said. “As long as you are able to get up and go, that is the main thing.”

Along the west coast of Placentia Bay, in Marystown, the fire department had to evacuate two homes because water was crawling up to their front doors, said fire chief Justin Bolt. “Residents in that area had not experienced water at that altitude from previous storms,” ​​he said. “There was a personal pier in that area that they just managed to secure to prevent it from going out to sea.”

Larry felt comparable to Hurricane Igor, said Bolt, who caused widespread damage across the island in 2010 and even drove a man into the sea.

Back in St. John, nearly 10,000 people in the area were still without power Saturday night, the Newfoundland Power website said. Earlier in the day, more than 30,000 in the metro region were in the dark. The winds tore a part of the roof of Mary Queen of Peace Elementary School and it spread to a pile of side boards and piled with nails a little farther away. A large blue tent set up along Lake Quidi Vidi to host a music festival was stripped to its frame, and windows overlooking the street were smashed into an empty building at the nearby Rawlins Cross junction.

But people stayed inside as the winds made it worse and no one was hurt, Breen said. He noted the last time he gathered the media for a press conference after a weather emergency was January 2020, after the record snowstorm now called “Snowmageddon”. That storm forced city officials to declare a state of emergency for about a week.

That is not going to happen this time, Breen said. If people stay off the streets and let teams clean up, he said life in St. John’s post-Larry would return to normal by Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 11, 2021.