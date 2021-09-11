International
COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: 341 new cases, 1 death reported Saturday
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is continuing to rise, according to data from the provincial government, which reported 341 new confirmed cases in the province, as well as one death from the disease on Saturday.
One resident died in the northwestern part of the province, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 618, according to the dashboard of the province COVID-19 of the provincewith
There are now 3,588 active cases in the province, 15 more than on Friday, the province says. This number has increased steadily since July 20, when it was only 242, according to the dashboardwith
The province has had a total of 58,293 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 54,087 cured.
As of Friday, Saskatchewan had the second highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in Canada, with 303 cases per 100,000 people, according to federal government data. Alberta alone had the highest rate among the provinces, at 368 cases per 100,000.
Of the new cases in Saskatchewan on Saturday, more than a third (36.1 percent) were people 19 years of age or younger. About one in 10 new cases (12.3 percent) were fully vaccinated, the dashboard said.
On Friday, the seven-day moving average of new cases reached a provincial record of 366 new cases per day. On Saturday, it had dropped to 364.
The new cases are found as follows:
- Far northwest: 25.
- Far north central: one.
- Far northeast: 29.
- Northwest: 43.
- North Central: 47.
- Birth: 17.
- Saskatoon: 78.
- Western Center: 11.
- Central East: 15.
- Regina: 22.
- Southwest: five.
- Central South: seven.
- Southeast: 18.
Residence information is pending for 23 more cases.
Saskatoon has the highest number of active cases in the 13 regions in the province at 975, followed by the central north region, which has 632 active cases.
Saskatoon also has the highest number of COVID-19 hospital admissions with 91 out of 198, according to the county website.
There were 43 people in intensive care with the disease.
Of the 198 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 153 (77.3 percent) were not fully vaccinated, the province says.
Vaccinations in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan is also approaching the achievement of 1.5 million vaccinations. There were 1,256 new first doses administered and 1,498 more since the Friday update.
There have been 791,436 first doses and 707,273 second doses given so far, according to Saturday’s update, for a total of 1,498,709 doses.
Saskatchewan has the second lowest vaccination rate in all of Canada, with just over 71 percent of the fully vaccinated eligible population, according to the CBC vaccine tracker.
Seventy-eight percent of qualified Canadians are fully vaccinated.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/covid-19-sask-sept-11-341-cases-1.6172687
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]