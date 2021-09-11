COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: 341 new cases, 1 death reported Saturday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is continuing to rise, according to data from the provincial government, which reported 341 new confirmed cases in the province, as well as one death from the disease on Saturday.

One resident died in the northwestern part of the province, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 618, according to the dashboard of the province COVID-19 of the provincewith

There are now 3,588 active cases in the province, 15 more than on Friday, the province says. This number has increased steadily since July 20, when it was only 242, according to the dashboardwith

The province has had a total of 58,293 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 54,087 cured.

As of Friday, Saskatchewan had the second highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in Canada, with 303 cases per 100,000 people, according to federal government data. Alberta alone had the highest rate among the provinces, at 368 cases per 100,000.

Of the new cases in Saskatchewan on Saturday, more than a third (36.1 percent) were people 19 years of age or younger. About one in 10 new cases (12.3 percent) were fully vaccinated, the dashboard said.

On Friday, the seven-day moving average of new cases reached a provincial record of 366 new cases per day. On Saturday, it had dropped to 364.

The new cases are found as follows:

Far northwest: 25.

Far north central: one.

Far northeast: 29.

Northwest: 43.

North Central: 47.

Birth: 17.

Saskatoon: 78.

Western Center: 11.

Central East: 15.

Regina: 22.

Southwest: five.

Central South: seven.

Southeast: 18.

Residence information is pending for 23 more cases.

Saskatoon has the highest number of active cases in the 13 regions in the province at 975, followed by the central north region, which has 632 active cases.

Saskatoon also has the highest number of COVID-19 hospital admissions with 91 out of 198, according to the county website.

There were 43 people in intensive care with the disease.

Of the 198 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 153 (77.3 percent) were not fully vaccinated, the province says.

Vaccinations in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is also approaching the achievement of 1.5 million vaccinations. There were 1,256 new first doses administered and 1,498 more since the Friday update.

There have been 791,436 first doses and 707,273 second doses given so far, according to Saturday’s update, for a total of 1,498,709 doses.

Saskatchewan has the second lowest vaccination rate in all of Canada, with just over 71 percent of the fully vaccinated eligible population, according to the CBC vaccine tracker.

Seventy-eight percent of qualified Canadians are fully vaccinated.