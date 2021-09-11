Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

More than 2,000 Turks demonstrated in Istanbul on Saturday against official coronavirus-related mandates, including vaccinations, tests and masks, in response to new government measures and a vaccination push.

In Turkey’s biggest such protest, mostly masked people shouted slogans, held Turkish banners and flags and sang songs in defense of what they called individual rights, echoing anti-vaccine rallies in several other countries. .

“This pandemic is continuing with even more restrictions on our freedoms and there is no end to it,” said Erdem Boz, 40, a software developer. “Masks, vaccines, PCR tests can all be made mandatory. We are here to express our dissatisfaction with this.”

On Monday the government began looking for evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all users of intercity planes, buses and trains, as well as for those attending major events such as concerts or theater performances.

Mostly masked demonstrators in Istanbul chanted slogans, held Turkish banners and flags and sang songs in defense of what they called individual rights, echoing anti-vaccine rallies in several other countries. (Murad Sezer / Reuters)

All unvaccinated school staff are required to have a PCR test twice a week. Masks and physical distancing are required in public.

About 64 per cent of Turks have received two vaccines under a national program that has administered more than 100 million strokes.

However, about 23,000 new cases emerge every day, prompting Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to warn this month of “a pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

On Saturday, Koca said on Twitter: “Vaccines are the ultimate solution! Rules are very much needed.”

Protesters attending the government-approved rally in Istanbul’s Maltepe district were not required to show vaccination evidence or a negative test, according to Reuters witnesses. The police did not intervene.

LOOK | The workplace division orders the COVID-19 vaccine: Division on the mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine in the workplace More jobs, including airlines and the federal government, have made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory and created a divide between job security and employment for both unions and employees. 1:59

“We are against all these mandates,” said Aynur Buyruk Bilen, of the so-called Plandemic Resistance Movement.

“I think the vaccines are not complete and that it is an fluid.”

Turkey’s main hashtag on Twitter was: “Maltepe is everywhere, resistance is everywhere.”

What is happening all over Canada

A sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site is seen in Montreal on Saturday. (Jean-Claude Taliana / Radio Canada)

What is happening all over the world

As of Saturday, more than 224 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 case tracking tool. The reported number of global deaths was 4.6 million.

IN Asia, China plans to donate trillions of doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the pledge on Saturday as he wrapped up a two-day visit to Hanoi. The visit comes amid a virus blockade in Vietnam to control a coronavirus outbreak.

An improvised barricade was erected to restrict movement amid a COVID-19 blockade in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Saturday. (Linh Pham / Getty Images)

IN Africa, just over three percent of people across the continent have been fully vaccinated. Health officials and citizens in Africa often have little idea if vaccines will be available overnight, as the richer western nations are full of supplies and thinking of boosting shots.

IN AmericasThe administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing for another major clash between federal and state rule over his sweeping vaccine demands that Republican governors are threatening to sue. While many details about the rules remain unknown, some experts say Biden appears to be in a well-established ground law to issue the directive in the name of protecting employee safety.

IN Europe, France has announced new restrictions on American travelers who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Starting Sunday, unvaccinated U.S. travelers who previously could only enter with a final negative test must now show “urgent grounds for travel.”