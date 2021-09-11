Trudeau says he did not want Wilson-Raybould to lie in the SNC-Lavalin case

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau denied that he wanted Jody Wilson-Raybould to lie after the SNC-Lavalin affair, which appeared prominently in the last election, returned to the campaign on Saturday with the publication of a fragment of the former the Minister of Justice.

Excerpt from the book “Indian in the Cabinet” published in the Globe and Mail revolves around Wilson-Raybould’s recollections of two critical meetings with Trudeau in February 2019, days after the newspaper reported that Canada’s first indigenous justice minister had faced inadequacy pressure from senior liberals on a court case.

The case was the prosecution of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, who was facing bribery charges over contracts in Libya. Wilson-Raybould would later testify that senior party leaders wanted her as attorney general to intervene for political reasons to stop the prosecution.

Full memoirs are expected to come out on Tuesday.

In the excerpt, Wilson-Raybould says the meetings were held in Vancouver a few days after the Globe story erupted. The prime minister at that point was facing pressure after saying the report was false.

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushing for transparency with Canadians and some responsibility.

“He used the line that would later be made public, because I had experienced things differently,” she wrote.

“I knew what he was really looking for. What he was saying. At that moment, I knew he wanted me to lie to prove that what had happened had not happened. … A lie to defend a Crown government that is acting badly; a political party; a leader who was not taking responsibility. “

“I did not want her to lie,” Trudeau says

Wilson-Raybould resigned from the cabinet the next day and was followed through the door by then-Health Minister Jane Philpott before the two left the Liberal group.

The affair later led to the resignation of Trudeau chief secretary Gerald Butts and Privy Council official Michael Wernick.

The allegation erupted in Saturday’s campaign after Trudeau denied that he wanted the former justice minister to lie, while his opponents praised Wilson-Raybould and kept her account as further proof that the liberal leader could not be trusted.

“I did not want her to lie,” Trudeau said during a campaign event in Mississauga, Ont., Where he began his public speech honoring the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. “I would never do that. I would never ask him. That just is not true.”

Mr. Trudeau means and will do everything to win, and never intends to put Canadians and the needs of the country first. – Conservative leader Erin O’Toole

The Liberal leader tried to turn the page on this issue by noting that the whole issue was the subject of countless parliamentary committee sessions, newspaper articles and other comments before and during the last federal elections in October 2019.

Trudeau has previously refused to apologize for his handling of the case, including after the ethics commissioner revealed in August 2019 that he violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly using his position to put pressure on Wilson-Raybould to benefit the private interests of SNC-Lavalin.

“It’s unfortunate when two people who share a very similar vision of building a better future end up falling, end up going in separate ways. I really, definitely regret how it ended,” Trudeau said. on Saturday.

“But I do not regret the things I have chosen to do to stand up for Canadians and move forward, because every step of the way, this is what should lead me. This is my responsibility as prime minister.”

‘Everything to win’

However, although Trudeau tried to settle the matter, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole seized the fragment to attack the credibility of his main rival.

“Mr. Trudeau means and will do everything to win, and he never intends to put Canadians and the needs of the country first,” O’Toole said during a campaign stop in Whitby, Ont.

“Canadians no longer trust Justin Trudeau. We saw how he handled Jody Wilson-Raybould, how he put the interests of a corporate entity lobbying for a lawsuit before he did the right thing.”

Both O’Toole and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also sought to use the resurgence of the SNC-Laval case as a way to remind Canadians of what they claim is Trudeau hypocrisy when it comes to his treatment of strong women in cabinet and government.

“This is another example of this pattern of behavior we are seeing from Mr. Trudeau, of ousting strong women in his cabinet, whether it was his former justice minister, or whether it was Minister Philpott,” Singh said during a show in Vancouver. “We have seen this as a trend and it is worrying.”

Conservatives oppress Liberals

The Conservative Party, meanwhile, is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to find out if the RCMP is still considering launching an investigation into whether his government violated the law by trying to pressure former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to offered SNC-Lavalin an agreement to avoid prosecution.

“The possibility that the RCMP is still considering whether to investigate the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a troubling detail provided by Ms Wilson-Raybould,” Mathew Clancy, media relations manager for the Conservative campaign, said in a statement. “Justin Trudeau needs to clarify immediately whether this is true, or not.”

Wilson-Raybould says that by January 2021, the RCMP was considering whether the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opposed blocking justice laws.

“At the time of writing this book, the RCMP was continuing to consider this matter carefully with all available information,” she wrote.

However, she does not provide any evidence to support that assertion or say how she knows the RCMP was still reviewing the government’s actions in January.

The RCMP has not responded to requests from CBC News to confirm or deny whether it is still reviewing the case.

The Liberal Party, the Green Party and the Qubcois Bloc have not yet responded to CBC News’ requests for a response to the Wilson-Raybould book.