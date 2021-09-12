The Navy hosts the Air Force as the sports world remembers 9/11-News-Herald

By Noah Trister

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. Navy and Force Air have played each other in football since 1960, and this is the earliest teams have ever met.

When the two service academies announced late last year that the game was moving from its usual place in early October, no explanation was needed.

The Air Force on September 11 came to the forefront to some extent as the American sports world observed the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Players from both teams carried flags on the field before the start. There was a moment of silence before the national anthem, and then a flight with two Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightnings and two Boeing F / A-18 Hornets.

During the signing of the first part of Beautiful America, the midfielders unfurled a large American flag, and the names of the Navy and Air Force diplomas lost on September 11 were placed on the video board.

Elsewhere, Armys players also held flags on the field for their home game against Western Kentucky. In Nebraska, former Navy SEAL Damian Jackson, a 29-year-old defender, led the Cornhuskers to the field holding a flag and surrounded by first responders, including a health care worker.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost introduced the family of the fallen Cpl Navy. Daegan Page with a Cornhuskers jersey before the game. Page was one of 13 members of the US intelligence service killed on August 26 in a terrorist bombing at Kabul airport in Afghanistan. 23-year-old Page was from Omaha.

In the Minnesota game against Miami, Ohio, the family of the late Tom Burnett Jr. was honored on the field after the first quarter. Burnett, a native of Minnesota, was one of the passengers on Flight 93, which crashed in rural Pennsylvania on 9/11.

At a pre-match ceremony against Kennesaw State, Georgia Tech recognized Atlanta police officer and former New York City assistant Jay Pagan, who worked in the Twin Towers search and rescue after the attacks and was trapped in the rubbish. Pagan was presented with the ball in a Heroes’ Day pre-game ceremony.

Boston College wore its red bandana uniforms against Massachusetts, and the names were replaced with For Welles. Since 2014, Eagles have occasionally worn red bandana uniforms in memory of Welles Crowther, a former BC lacrosse player who died helping rescue people from the World Trade Center during the 2001 attack. Survivors identified Crowther from the red bandana that was known for his clothing all the time.

At the US Open in New York, just before the start of the women’s final between two players who had not yet been born on September 11, female cadets from the United States Military Academy unfurled a giant American flag that covered almost the entire field at Arthur Ashe Stadium. While Britons Emma Raducanu, 18, and Canadians Leylah Fernandez, 19, played, 9/11/01 was stenciled on the court side.

On the Richmond Raceway in Virginia, a 1,100-pound piece of steel from the Twin Towers was on display in the middle of the road, along with a Memorial Wall. Cub Scouts ran the Loyalty Promise before the afternoon NASCAR Xfinity race kicked off a head-to-head race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was competing in the Xfinity race for his only race of the year before moving to the NBC booth for the Cup race later Saturday. Earnhardt won the first NASCAR Cup race when the series resumed after the 9/11 break week.

Earnhardt, who had also lost his father in February of that year, held the American flag by his car window during the festive cremation in an image associated with the sport and his 9/11 homage.

I feel connected to that date because of what happened in our sport when we returned to Dover and with what was happening in my life that year, said Earnhardt Jr. 10 September. It was a very challenging year. I think it is important that we continue to remember and honor all those affected by (9/11) all these years later.

On September 11, 2001, IndyCar was already in Germany (as the CART Series) preparing for its weekend race and was the only US-based series to race that weekend. On Saturday at the Portland International Raceway, teams were called to the net for a 15-second silence.

The focus turns to the baseball diamond on Saturday night, when the Mets expect the Yankees. This is the first time the Metro Series has overlapped with 9/11.

Bobby Valentine, who led the Mets in 2001, planned to throw a first ceremonial field to Joe Torre, the Yankees captain at the time. Mike Piazza and more than a dozen other Mets players from the 2001 team are also expected to attend. Piazza unforgettably hit a race for the Mets on September 21, 2001, in the first team match at Shea Stadium.