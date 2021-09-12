International
College football: Nr. 13 Georgetown Survives Webber International | SPORTS
What you did last week does not matter at any level of any level of college football. NAIA and the Mid-South Conference are certainly no exception.
Georgetown’s big loss to Ave Maria and Webber International’s big loss to defending champion Lindsey Wilson made Saturday’s move south feel like a fairly standard business trip.
Instead, the 13th-ranked Tigers entered an alligator pit, needing two scores in the final five minutes to escape the losing jaws, 31-21, in Babson Park, Florida.
After Webber leveled the game at 21 with a 7-meter pass from center-back Christopher Sippel to Marvin Robinson in the early fourth quarter, Georgetown burned 8 minutes with a 13-game, 64-yard drive.
The Warriors defense was held for the fourth goal in goal, but the Tigers played confidently and scored the lead on the 25-yard field goal by Joshua Edwards with 4:30 remaining.
GC took a defensive stance to force a kick from Webber, who had all three timeouts available.
Brandon Burgess rose with a header for Aaron Maggard, setting up a 22-yard TD led by Darius Barbour with 1:34 remaining.
The intervention of Davon Starks, the third afternoon of the Tigers sealed the tougher climb than expected at 2-0 in the new season,
GC overcame its three laps with a big raise by special teams.
Rob Sheffield blocked a possible 53-meter advance attempt by Austin Smith at the end of the third quarter.
This put the Tigers in business in the 19th Warriors. Isaiah Cobb rushed for the first time to raise the Zach Babb 3-yard TD acceleration with 1:45 remaining in the period.
Sippel, who took the lead in the second quarter after Webber starter Cody Braden left the game with an injury to his lower leg, completed five of six shots and led the Warriors 72 yards into Robinson’s equalizer.
Georgetown converted three third-place drop marches on Edwards’ winning goal, including a 13-meter collision from Burgess into Webber territory.
Burgess finished 18 of 27 for 254 yards and two scores. Aaron Maggard caught six for a 100 yards, including a 5-yard TD that gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead in the first half.
Barbour (98 yards for all goals) increased the GC 7-0 early with a 40-meter snatch.
Georgetown’s first six possession in the red area yielded only two results.
Webber, who lost 57-7 in his opening, responded to each of Georgetown’s first three meetings.
Btaden found Jacob Moss for a 2-yard TD to pull even in 7 after Tyrese Sanders left Burgess deep in Tigers territory. Sippel’s 5-meter kick against Rashaud Freeman equalized it at 14.
Jonny Bothen led high school in Georgetown with a couple of choices.
GC returns home for a bye week before traveling to Bluefield on Saturday, September 25th.
