LIVE VIEW: Gladys Berejiklian presents COVID-19 daily press conference for the last time





New South Wales recorded 1,262 cases of COVID-19, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian revealed during her last daily press conference.

New South Wales recorded 1,262 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths as vaccination rates continue to rise. Across the state, more than 78 percent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 45 percent are fully vaccinated. “We want to be sure when we reach that figure of 70 percent double dose, but we have managed to reduce our cases as much as we can to allow us to keep planning ahead,” Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. Sunday. “I personally look forward to reaching the double dose of 80 per cent and beyond, and it depends on all of us. So please, please encourage everyone in your district who has not yet been vaccinated to come forward and take vaccine “. The Prime Minister also expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the seven people who lost their lives yesterday: A man in his 20s from western Sydney died at Nepean Hospital

A woman in her 40s from southwest Sydney died at Campbelltown Hospital

A woman in her 50s from southwestern Sydney died at St George Hospital

A man in his 50s from western Sydney died at Westmead Hospital

A man in his 70s from southwest Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital

A man in his 80s from southwest Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital

A woman in her 80s from southwest Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital NSW Chief of Health Dr Kerry Chant says she hopes the state achieves a first-dose vaccination rate of 80 per cent next week. “I want to see the first 80 percent dose next week and I’m confident we will get there on Tuesday or Wednesday,” she said. “And then my challenge to the New South Wales community is to reach 90 percent next week … that is my aspiration.” The prime minister revealed that Sunday’s announcement will be her last daily press conference as she urges the state to start accepting that we should “live with COVID”. Instead of daily updates, NSW Health will publish daily videos describing the latest information. “I will go out when I need to, but to expect the head of government to do this endlessly every day means I am not doing my job properly,” she said on Friday. “I can provide the people of this state, and they can judge me on my file, whenever I need to speak directly to the public, I will absolutely do it.” Berejiklian added: “What we need to do is that we all need to start accepting that we need to live with COVID because COVID can be for three or four years.” From Monday, September 13, some restrictions will be eased for fully vaccinated sydneysiders. These restrictions include: Unlimited exercise for residents of 12 local government concern areas

For Sydneysiders outside disturbing LGAs, up to five vaccinated adults will be allowed to gather outside in the same LGA or within five km of their home

Children under 12 will not be included in that number which means that five adults with children of that age will still be able to gather

