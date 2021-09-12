Australian man with chronic pain sets world record by holding board for over 9 hours





For so long Daniel Scali held a plank position in the abdomen, breaking the men’s world record.

When the 28-year-old Australian broke the record last month, the hard work was made even more difficult by the complex regional pain syndrome, or CRPS, which causes almost constant pain in his left arm.

“If you had decided to tell me five years ago that I would have gone for a record of trying to go for a board, there is no way I could believe it,” Scali told CNN. He has been dealing with chronic pain since the age of 12 when he fell from a trampoline and broke his arm.

“The pain is still there,” he continued. “Pain does not change, but my attitude to pain changes.”

On August 6 in Adelaide, Australia, Scali broke the previous record by more than an hour, Guinness World Records confirmed With This was his second attempt after being disqualified after his first attempt, during which he held a board for 9 hours and 9 minutes. Officials dealt with the position of his hips, he said. Scali tried the board pose for the first time less than a year ago. “My first board was in November 2020 and that was for two minutes,” he said. “And the two minutes felt like an absolute life.” By January Scali started looking at how to apply for Guinness World Records and got help from a coach. He also had the help of his compression belt that he wears every day on his left arm to relieve pain and for him, “it’s like underwear,” he said. But despite the compression belt, there were cases along his boards where he could not move his arm, Scali said. “But I would know that someone else is there watching me, you know. I would know that someone else is struggling with a more serious illness than the one I have. There is always someone out there worse than you.” “I wanted to show people that no matter the pain you have, no matter the issues you have, if you want to do it and believe you can do it, then go for it,” Scali continued. Since he broke the record, Scali said he is often asked which record he wants to break next. But he is now focused on continuing to raise awareness about CRPS. He uses his efforts to hold plank poses for long periods of time as well fundraisers and has raised A $ 19,223 (approximately $ 14,147) for Painaustralia, an advocacy organization for those dealing with chronic pain. “But that does not mean there will not be another record to be broken in the near future,” Scali said. The previous record was set last year by a 62-year-old American who is a former U.S. Marine and retired special agent of the Retired Drug Enforcement Administration. He held the board for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

