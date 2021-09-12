A picture of the 9/11 attacks from PakistanExBulletin

International
We look from Pakistan, a country that has sometimes sided with the Taliban while also being a security partner in the US. She has also felt the other shocks of the US response to the 9/11 attacks.
SCOTT SIMON, HOST:
Our colleague Steve Inskeep is spending this September 11 in Pakistan, who, of course, was allied with the US in its war in Afghanistan. She also suffered an uprising of her own and is deeply involved in the aftermath. Steve, thank you so much for being with us.
STEVE INSKEEP, BYLINE: Scott, always fun.
SIMON: And help us understand how people in Pakistan can reflect on 9/11 today.
INSKEEP: They are doing this less openly than in the United States, which is to be expected because the attack did not originate here or occurred here. But as we have talked to people of all walks of life in the last 10 days in Pakistan, most people have an opinion on what has happened since then.
This country, you will remember, was linked to the Taliban in 2001 and then had to settle on the American side, which cost Pakistan dearly. There was a Taliban insurgency that spread to Pakistan, killing tens of thousands of people. Pakistan has also been accused of continuing to support the Afghan Taliban, but there is still no stability in the neighboring country that officials here say they had hoped for.
SIMON: And how do Pakistanis view the Taliban, especially across the border?
INSKEEP: A little different than many Americans do. And that’s a little tedious to hear this 9/11 morning, but it’s part of reality, so I’m going to play it for you. We talked to a businessman in the city of Peshawar. His name is Mansoor Elahi (ph). He sends trucks back and forth across the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, and feels things are not getting worse, but better. He says the Taliban have not yet demanded bribes, as did the old US-backed government.
Was the old government generally corrupt in your experience?
MANSOOR ELAHI: It was 110% corrupt. I have been dealing with Afghanistan for the last 50, 60 years, and my ancestors have been doing business for a hundred years. So I have not seen in my life the corrupt government, which was 20 years in Afghanistan.
INSKEEP: So is the business already better than six months ago?
ELAHI: It is improving.
INSKEEP: How do you feel about the future?
ELAHI: The future is good because I am looking at the Central Asian market.
INSKEEP: Afghanistan is a highway to other markets. Now we have to keep in mind that there are a lot of opinions in this very big country, and there are people all over Pakistan who are worried about the negative side of the Taliban. We have encountered Pakistanis who are working to find ways, for example, to help people leave Afghanistan, especially women.
SIMON: In all of this, Steve emphasizes that this – the history of the US, Pakistan, Afghanistan, the Taliban, the refugees, the prospects for the future is not over.
INSKEEP: This is exactly what I heard from Steve Coll, who knows the story of the moment well. He wrote one book about the years leading up to 9/11 and another about its aftermath – its aftermath.
You know, I was thinking of 9/11 as the end of the story. Was that the end of the story for you?
STEVE COLL: No. I think 9/11 was part of a story that really began years ago, when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan and the United States incited a rebellion that ended in producing radicalism and the Taliban, and that led to the Al Qaeda Incubation in Afghanistan, and this led to 9/11, and 9/11 led to our intervention in Afghanistan and all that followed. So I’m afraid Afghans and Pakistanis have fought this war before and after, and now they’re going to enter, I’m afraid, into another dark chapter.
INSKEEP: And whatever that chapter is, Scott will build on the ruins of the past.
SIMON: Steve Inskeep of NPR’s Morning Edition is in Islamabad. Thank you, my friend, for joining us.
INSKEEP: You are welcome, my friend.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
