Siragusa, Olsson cross the Trinity near SXU, 5-3





Next game: Indiana University in the northwest 9/14/2021 | 4:00 p.m. Trojan Sports Network BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — After four non-conference matches on the way to the start of the season, the TIU women’s soccer team returned home to Schartner Field on Saturday afternoon as they hosted the Saint Xavier Cougars at their home and at the opening of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) . Coming from a big win at Vanguard on Monday in California, the Trojans seemed to have won their fourth game in a row and started the league game with a major win. Saturday would be an offensive masterpiece for Trinity with Abigail Olsson scoring the first goal of the match in the 13th minute. After SXU equalized the 25th game on Kimberly Marquez’s goal, Olsson again found the back of the net thanks to a crucial assist from Kate Jung. Mariyah Leonard would score a second goal in Cougar in the final minutes of the first half after both teams went into the equalizer with two goals in the piece. It would not be long before TIU regained the lead as Olsson scored her third goal of the match in less than two minutes in the second half to win the hat trick. Payton Siragusa would take action in attack as she scored a pair of unassisted goals in the 55th and 68th minutes to give the Trojans a commanding lead in the stretch. Leonard would score one last goal for SXU, but it would end as a dominant day for Trinity as they secured the 5-3 victory to move to 1-0 in the CCAC game. ADDITIONAL NOTES TIU broke the all-time series draw with the Cougars with Saturday’s win, improving to 9-8-3 against Saint Xavier.

The Trojans have now won their last three games against SXU, including ten of their last 11. TIU’s last loss to the Cougars came on October 27, 2010.

Trinity is 13-2-1 in their last 16 home openings dating back to 2006. They have also won four of the last six.

TIU improved to 9-5-2 in their CCAC openings in the last 16 seasons. Saturday also marks the first time since 2012 and 2013 that the Trojans won their conference in consecutive seasons.

Saturday marked the first time since 2011 that the Trojans have scored at least five goals in the opening of a conference. TIU posted seven on September 24, 2011 with a 7-0 match at the Holy Cross (IN).

The Trinity victory marks their fourth consecutive victory. The Trojans have won at least four games in a row in each of the previous two seasons and will be looking for their first generation with five wins since the middle of the 2017 NCCAA Tournament season.

Abigail Olsson hat trick was the first in her career, and the first multi-goal match in her career. The second striker from Crystal Lake, IL now has five goals this season, and eight in her career, the most goals scored among active TIU players.

Olsson is the first Trinity player to record a hat trick Lauren Henn posted three goals for the Trojans in their 14-0 win over Lincoln Christian to open the 2019 season.

And Payton Siragusas two goals also mark the first multi-goal game in her college career. The second striker from Sycamore, IL has three goals this season, and seven for her career.

After starting all 90 minutes in the net, TIU goalkeeper Sara Davis passed McKenzie Chapell (2016) for the seventh minute most played in goal in program history with 1,779 minutes. NEXT The Trojans (4-1-0) will return to the field on Tuesday, September 14, as they welcome Indiana-Northwest University Redhawks to Deerfield. The start is scheduled for 4:00 pm at CST at Schartner Field, and can be viewed LIVE at Trojan Sports NetworkFans are encouraged to wear colored clothing for the TIU Student Government themed day. Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest women soccer news and updates at TIU. Follow Trojans online and on social media! Facebook – Trinity International Athletics TIU Women’s Football Tweet – @tiuwsoc @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics @tiu_wsoc Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive, national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

