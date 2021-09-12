Today in history American and world news

International
Today is Sunday, September 12, the 255th day of 2021. There are still 110 days left in the year.
Highlights in today’s story:
On September 12, 2001, astonished rescue workers continued to search for troops at the World Trade Centers, smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down financial capital, severely damaged the Pentagon, and left thousands dead. President George W. Bush, calling the attacks in New York and Washington acts of war, spoke of a monumental war of good against evil and said that good will prevail.
In 1914, during World War I, the First Battle of the Marne ended in an Allied victory over Germany.
In 1958, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Cooper v. Aaron, unanimously ruled that Arkansas officials who were resisting public school closure orders could not disregard high court decisions.
In 1962, in a speech at Rice University in Houston, President John F. Kennedy reaffirmed his support for the space program with humans, stating: We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do other things, not because they are easy, but because they are difficult.
In 1966, The Monkees debuted on NBC-TV; CBS Family Affairs Premiere.
In 1977, 30-year-old South African student leader and anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko (BEE-koh), 30, died while in police custody, sparking an international outcry.
In 1987, reports surfaced that Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden had borrowed, without attribution, excerpts from a speech by British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock (KIHN) for one of his campaign speeches. (The Kinnock report, along with other damaging revelations, prompted Biden to drop his offer at the White House.)
In 1994, a stolen Cessna with a motorcycle crashed into the southern lawn of the White House, resting against the executive residence; the pilot, Frank Corder, was killed.
In 1995, the Belarusian military shot down a hydrogen balloon during an international race, killing two of its American pilots, John Stuart-Jervis and Alan Fraenckel.
In 2003, in the Iraqi city of Fallujah, US forces mistakenly opened fire on vehicles carrying police, killing eight of them.
In 2008, a Metrolink passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in Los Angeles, killing 25 people. (Federal investigators said Metrolink engineer Robert Sanchez, who was among those who died, had sent text messages to his cell phone and turned on a red light shortly before the crash.)
In 2009, Serena Williams’s US Open title defense ended in a surprise loss to Kim Clijsters (KLY-sturz) after Williams got into a tirade against a line judge who summoned her for a foot defect; after her outburst, Williams was penalized with a point for unsportsmanlike conduct, ending the match, 6-4, 7-5.
In 2012, the US sent an elite group of Marines to Tripoli, Libya, following a mob attack in Benghazi that killed the US ambassador and three other Americans. President Barack Obama strongly condemned the violence and vowed to bring the killers to justice; Republican challenger Mitt Romney accused the administration of showing weakness in the face of turbulent events in the Middle East.
Ten years ago: A gas pipeline leaking into the Kenyan capital exploded, killing 119 people, according to the Kenyan Red Cross. Novak Djokovic defeated defending champion Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1 to win his first US Open championship.
Five years ago: The two men interrupted a live broadcast of ABCs Dancing with the Stars rushing on stage to protest the presence of Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochtes on the show. (Lochte and his swimming teammates faced criticism after being involved in a drunken meeting early in the morning at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.)
One year ago: Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were shot and seriously injured as they sat in a team car outside a train station in a seemingly unprovoked ambush. (The suspect, Deonte Lee Murray, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.) President Donald Trump challenged local authorities by holding a rally in Little Minden, Nevada, after his initial plan to hold one in Reno was thwarted. stopped from worrying would have violated coronavirus health guidelines. A car driven by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hit and killed a man along a highway; Ravnsborg later told officials he never saw the man and thought he hit a deer. (Ravnsborg would not claim any competition for a pair of misdemeanor charges; he was fined $ 500 each.) Naomi Osaka won her second US Open championship and third overall Grand Slam title by returning for defeated Victoria Azarenka in three sets in the final.
Today’s birthdays: Actress Linda Gray is 81. Singer Maria Muldaur is 79. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 70. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 69 years old.
MTV original MTV Nina Blackwood is 69. Actor Peter Scolari is 66. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 65 years old. Actor Rachel Ward is 64. Actor Amy Yasbeck is 59. Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 56. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 55. Rock singer-songwriter Ben Folds Five is 55. Actor-comedian Louis (loo -ee) CK is 54. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 53. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 52. Actor-singer Will Chase is 51. Actor Josh Hopkins is 51. Singer Jennifer Nettles is 47. Actor Lauren Stamile (stuh-MEE-lay) is 45. Rapper 2 Chainz is 44. Actor Kelly Jenrette is 43. Actor Ben McKenzie is 43. Singer Ruben Studdard is 43. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 41. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 40. Actor Alfie Allen is 35. Actor Emmy Rossum is 35. Atlanta Braves first player Freddie Freeman is 32. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 28. Actor Colin Ford is 25 years old.
