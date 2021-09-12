International
The Prime Minister will determine the next steps in the response to Covid
Government focus on remaining vaccines as first line of defense during autumn and winter months
The final reinforcing decision of the JCVI is expected next week
Measures from the Coronavirus Act are expected to be repealed
The Prime Minister next week will determine the governments’ autumn and winter plan for Covid management.
Vaccines will continue to be our first line of defense during the fall and winter months, backed by new treatments, testing and a global variant surveillance system.
Due to the efforts and sacrifices of the public, our NHS, and the phenomenal success of vaccine proliferation, the vast majority of restrictions were lifted in England in Step 4 of the Roadmap on 19 July.
As of 9 September, almost 90% of the UK population over the age of 16 have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, and over 80% have received both doses.
Recent data from Public Health in England show that vaccines against Covid are very effective against hospitalization of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), the dominant species in the UK. The analysis shows that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against two doses.
The winter months will bring new challenges. Covid will circulate alongside the flu and other respiratory viruses and the threat of a new variant remains. It is difficult to predict with certainty how these will interact and what pressure they may exert on the NHS.
Independent Committee of Experts The Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI) was asked to consider a Covid vaccine promotion program. Their interim councils suggested planning booster vaccines to be distributed to those most affected by September 2021, to provide an increased level of protection during the winter.
The government expects to receive confirmation next week from JCVI on the details of a boosting vaccination program, with plans set to begin this month. This will boost immunity during the winter months, protecting against serious illness and death and volatile pressure on the NHS.
The government confirmed last week that those with compromised immunity will be offered a third primary dose. This is shared with the booster program, as those seeking a third primary dose had insufficient protection from two doses.
The Prime Minister is also expected to repeal powers in England that are no longer needed by the Coronavirus Act, as part of governments’ plan to manage Covid during the autumn and winter.
This includes:
- Powers for closing sectors of the economy, such as business premises, or enforcing restrictions on events and gatherings.
- Powers that disrupt education, enabling temporary closure or restriction of access to schools, colleges and childcare.
- Competencies that extend deadlines for urgent guarantees. Powers to stop infectious people.
The vital powers of the Act will be preserved which are critical to protecting and supporting the public. This includes giving sick pay to those who are isolated from day one rather than day seven, instructing schools to stay open if closed against government guidelines, and helping the NHS get the emergency resources it needs.
Legal requirements will remain for someone to be isolated if tested positive, to protect those most vulnerable to infection, and to control the spread of variants. The Law on Coronavirus is separate from the Law on Public Health.
The prime minister is expected to hold a press conference next week to determine the next steps in responding to the pandemic.
The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said:
Thanks to the efforts of the public, the NHS and our phenomenal vaccination program, we have reached Step 4 in our Guide and life has returned to a sense of normalcy.
These extraordinary times required necessary but intrusive measures. But I am determined to get rid of any power we no longer need because of our vaccine protection.
I will soon define the next stage in our response to Covid.
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-to-set-out-next-steps-in-covid-response
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]