Jefferson AHRMA International Vintage Motocross 19th Annual Activity Continues | tidings

JEFFERSON Racers took to the streets in Jefferson on Saturday as part of the 19th Diamond Don Raineys AHRMA International Vintage Motocross event that will end today at the Diamond Don Event Center.
Hundreds of runners are camping at the Diamond Don Event Center and Campgrounds as races and activities continued on Saturday and end today. The annual races, which are attended by several world and national champion runners, take place every year, including guests at the Motorcycle Hall of Fame.
One of those world champion racers is Billy Grossi who is returning to AHRMA International Vintage Motocross in Jefferson for his second year in a row.
Don invited me this year as one of the honor legends, Grossi said Thursday during a meeting and greeting with the media. I would be back anyway because I like the people here so much, this Texas hospitality is incredible.
Grossi said he also wanted to come back to see some of his old friends from the profession he had not seen for a while in a race.
I have known some of these guys for 30 and 40 years, but I am also making new friends, Grossi said. I am reviving old acquaintances.
Other legendary runners this weekend will include: Barry Higgins, Steve Wise, Brad Lackey, Trampas Parker, Trey Jorski, Guy Cooper, as well as Rainey, who is also a well-known legend and promoter of the sport.
The weekend will be filled with motocross legends racing on old bikes, including some on the Fame Motorcycle, Rainey said earlier. More than 1,000 people attend this annual event from all over the country. Rarely the largest vintage motocross race in the country.
The runners on the track on Saturday were from 18 years old until the late 70s.
The youngest, Reed Borgfield, 18, from Jackson, Missouri, said this was his third year in a row at the Jefferson vintage motocross race.
“We travel all over the country riding vintage motocross and this is one of the biggest events and races,” Borgfield said on Saturday. “In fact, this is the biggest.”
Borgfield, whose father also races, said he got his first motorcycle at the age of two and competed in his first race at the age of four.
“I like vintage bikes, they’re just fun and people in vintage motocross are like one big family,” he said.
Rainey, who owns several businesses and tourist hotspots in historic Jefferson, welcomed visitors to his RV park this weekend, and the festivities also include a benefit from Thursday’s charity golf tour and a raffle for a bike, with revenue from it both. Jefferson Railway and Wetlands Historical Foundation, as well as the Jefferson Adopt-A-Cop program and racing event costs.
Also new this year was the two-sport adventure trip Thursday morning through the back roads of Marion and Harrison County. Participants walked 100 miles through the scenic Marion and Harrison county streets.
Rainey’s wife, Francene Rainey, said more than $ 1,800 was raised Thursday for the Jefferson Adopt a Cop organization, which will go on to provide equipment needed for officers.
On Saturday appeared vintage races with post-vintage races set for today.
Saturday celebrations also included a memorial event with a trumpet quartet in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The races have previously attracted more than 1,000 competitors and more than 3,000 participants in total, making the population of Raineys RV Park weekend event larger than the normal population of Jeffersons City. The public is welcome to come out and watch the races.
Vendors and concessions are available in the park, as well as toilets and showers for RV Park campers.
This is Woodstock of vintage motocross, Rainey said earlier.
Thousands of fans and runners travel from all over the US and eight other countries to attend the Raineys event, which is the largest vintage motocross event in the world.
Vintage Motocross, or the greatest era of motocross, is considered the period of this sport after the end of World War II until the mid-1970s.
It’s all about the natural terrain, Rainey said. We have vintage motocross and post-vintage motocross. It really makes your adrenaline rush just by seeing these people competing, they don’t back down.
Rainey said the event spans four disciplines: rehearsal, cross country, vintage motocross and post-vintage motocross.
Various activities are held on site each day for guests, including a golf charity event, live group and party, back door and dinner.
The reason this is the world’s largest vintage motocross event is because of Jefferson, Rainey said. This small town, people from all over just love it. They can come here for motocross, but also go to town to eat and shop.
Those interested in checking out the vintage motocross event can visit the Rainey website www.diamonddonempire.com for more information on schedules, tickets and parking with RV.
