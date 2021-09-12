In Orbans Hungary, the Pope urges bishops to embrace diversity





BUDAPEST Pope Francis used his brief time in Budapest on Sunday to urge his bishops to embrace diversity and to send a message to far-right anti-immigrant leader Prime Minister Victor Orban that God does not is a strong man who silences enemies and that religious roots, though vital to a country, also allow him to open up and extend his arms to all. The seven-hour visit, ostensibly a spiritual break to celebrate the concluding Mass of a week-long international conference on the Eucharist, was Francis’ first international trip since undergoing major surgery this summer. She opened a four-day visit to neighboring Slovakia, and past inequality in both countries has prompted Hungarian prelates to lobby for a longer stay and oust Mr Orban’s allies, who regularly criticize national populism, for perceived snub. Mr Orban has portrayed himself as a defender of Christian Europe, and he has stepped up ties with church traditionalists, many of whom are critical of Francis, ahead of the upcoming elections in April. Some in the Hungarian church worried that Mr. Orban would use the popes’ visit for electoral gain. His government, they argue, has already essentially bought the independence and silence of the church by covering it with millions of dollars in subsidies.

On Sunday, Francesco met for about 40 minutes with Mr Orban and other civilian authorities in an empty hall at the Museum of Fine Arts. The pope and his top foreign policy officials sat unmasked and at a considerable distance in front of Mr Orban and Hungarian President Janos Ader.

By z. Orban posted quickly pictures of his greeting Francis on his Facebook page, writing that he had asked the pope not to allow Christian Hungary to die. The Hungarian media, where Mr. Orbans’s government has great influence, sprayed the photo of the handshake on their home pages and reported that Mr. Orban, who referred to the influx of immigrants to Europe in 2015 as an invasion, gave Francis a copy of a letter sent by a 13th-century Hungarian king to the pope at the time. In the letter, the king complained that prayers to the church for help against an invasion by the Mongol armies had resulted only in empty words. The issue of migration apparently did not arise at the meeting, according to the Vatican, but, as predicted by some of his faithful, the Pope addressed the issue directly at his subsequent meeting at the museum with a group of Hungarian bishops. Your country is a place where people from other populations have long lived together, he said. Different ethnicities, minorities, religions and immigrants have also transformed this country into a multicultural environment. Francesco said that in the beginning, diversity always causes some fear because it jeopardizes the security gained and undermines the stability achieved, but he added that it was a great opportunity to achieve brotherhood. In the face of cultural, ethnic, political and religious diversity, the Pope said, we can have two reactions: to close ourselves in a rigid defense of our so-called identity, or to open up to meet each other and cultivate together the dream of a society and brotherhood. .

He said he wanted the Hungarian church to build new bridges of dialogue, to show, he said, its true face and become a shining symbol for Hungary. In Francis ‘public speeches at Heroes’ Square next to the museum, which spread to tens of thousands of people, including Mr. Orban in a front row seat, the Pope seemed to touch on those issues, whether in biblical and religious terms.

Appearing strong after being removed about 13 inches from his colon in early July, Francis, 84, spoke of the religious sentiment with which Mr. Orban fills many of his political speeches, not only inviting us to be well rooted, but also raises and extends arms towards all. He said that while it was important to keep strong roots, it was also important to do so without protection. Francesco also seemed to warn against the confusion of religion and politics. There is the side of God and the side of the world, he said. The difference is not between one who is religious or not, but ultimately between the true God and the god himself. How far is God who reigns silently on the cross from the false god we want to reign in power in order to silence our enemies. On his early plane trip to Budapest from Rome, Francesco told reporters he was happy to be traveling again, as the coronavirus pandemic and his health challenges had kept him at the Vatican. “If I’m alive, it’s because weeds never die,” he joked. In Budapest, he boarded the so-called popemobile along streets filled with loyal flags waving. Almost no one on the streets, in the square, or in the bars or restaurants of the cities, for that matter, wore masks, and all gathered together. But Francis took a break when he could. When, after his meeting with Mr. Orban, he met with Christian and Jewish leaders, he explained that he had to give his speech while he was sitting because I am no longer 15 years old.

In that speech, he expressed readiness for the threat of anti-Semitism still lurking in Europe and elsewhere, and he often used his well-known images to build bridges and demolish walls. During the popes’ morning meetings, prelates and believers gathered in the square under white hats and umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun, and five members of the exterminated Hapsburg empire, which ruled over Hungary and much of Europe. for centuries, they stood in a row together on the side of a stage that had been set up for Francis. Mr Orban has appointed two of them as his ambassadors in hopes of improving access to Western Europe. Edward Hapsburg, Orbans’s ambassador to the Holy See, who worked with the Vatican to extend the popes’ stay, said he had met Francis at the airport. The Pope, he said, told him that Hungarian was the language of paradise because it takes an eternity to learn. Mr Hapsburg said he had pretended not to know the joke and had laughed. I did not have the impression of a gloomy atmosphere, he said. It was hilarious, very enjoyable, and yes, for us it is incredible.

His father, Archduke Michael Hapsburg-Lothringen, agreed with the rest of his family that the world treated Hungary unfairly as a pariah. He said he was deeply happy with Mr. Orbans’s government, tackling the immigrant crisis and advocating for Hungary as a Christian nation. I say we live in paradise, he said. Compared to neighboring countries even. I mean there is a lot of confusion.

But Hungary, under Mr Orban, is becoming increasingly isolated in Europe. And as Francesco and Mr. Orban met, some of those who had gathered around Heroes’ Square felt the tension and felt torn between the two. For me, Catholicism is one thing and politics is another, said Eva Tamar, 34, who comes from the Hungarian city of God. I know what is right in religion, but in real life and in politics, I do not know who to follow. It’s hard.

The others knew exactly which side they were on. Balazs Nacy, 23, an ethnic Hungarian born and raised in neighboring Slovakia, said he thought his short stay in Hungary was a political message. He disagrees with the things that are happening here in Hungary and with what Orban is doing here, Mr Nacy said. They say it’s her Christian politics, but I do not think her’s Christianity is what they do here. The Pope is sending a message. Benjamin Novak contributed reporting.

