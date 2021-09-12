World War II veterans make the flight of dreams over the suburbs

This is Good News Sunday, a review of some of the most uplifting and inspiring stories recently published by the Daily Herald:

Aleck Johnsen grew up on a farm near Green Bay, Wisconsin, milking cows until he was 19 years old.

That was when he joined the U.S. Army Air Force on December 7, 1943, exactly two years after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“We were at war and I did not want to milk cows,” Johnsen said.

What he wanted to do was fly planes.

Johnsen, now soon to be 97, had a chance to experience the thrill of flying again on Sunday, Sept. 5, when he and other suburban World War II veterans traveled to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling for a “dream flight” aboard a 1943 Boeing Stearman. The single-engine propeller plan was used to train military aviators in the 1940s.

“We went up to 5,000 meters,” Johnsen said, before adding his signature to the helm of the plane, along with that of other veterans who have participated in the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation’s dream flight program.

‘Miracle’ baby now a teenager who “always gives it his all”



Zoe Koz was one of the smallest surviving babies ever born in the United States. The 17-year-old, with mother Tammy, father Eric and sister Faith, 12, left, at their home near Joliet, just starting her senior year at Plainfield Central High School.

– John Starks | Staff photos

Zoe Koz came into the world weighing only 10.8 ounces, so small that it can fit in the palm of your hand. Her size made her one of the smallest surviving babies ever born in the United States.

Zoe’s parents celebrated every gram of hard-earned weight she gained at NICU at Edward Hospital in Naperville, every milestone. Her mother, Tammy Koz, then 25, could not hold her firstborn child until three weeks after her birth.

“She was there for 153 days,” Tammy Koz said. “It feels like a life ago in some ways, but then emotionally, I feel like yesterday. I can experience every minute of it. I just remember everything about it.”

Today, Zoe is a thriving 17-year-old who just started her senior year in high school.

“This is really an important landmark for Zoe,” said Dr Bob Covert, who oversaw her care at Edward.

“Zoe is capable of doing everything like no other,” said Tammy Koz. “And that’s the way we’ve always grown her and always believed in her, and she’s living that way today.”

The U-46 Teacher Scholarship Foundation sends Kenyan children to school



Brett Weiss talking to Phancy at Kadika Girls High School in Kenya. They are reviewing her report card and talking about ways to overcome her challenges. Weiss, a Naperville resident and retired teacher at Bartlett High School, started a scholarship foundation to help students in a Kenyan village attend high school.

– Courtesy of Brett Weiss

Brett Weiss taught social studies for over 12 years at Bartlett High School, where he lined the classroom walls with meaningful quotes from around the world.

Among his class workload was teaching international relations, and now, in retirement, he is promoting what he has learned: that children all over the world need access to quality education.

While Weiss was still teaching, he did what turned out to be a life-changing trip to the small, rural village of Dago in southwestern Kenya. The visit to one of her schools and the meeting with the students followed her until 2011, when he left to help them.

For the past 10 years, Weiss, a Naperville resident, has run the Weiss HOPE Scholarship Foundation, which enables children in this impoverished village to attend high school.

“Most children drop out of school around the fourth grade because they do not see the point in pursuing an education that will not last long before elementary school.

“Instead of going to school,” he said, “they try to find a job working in the fields, earning about $ 1 a day.”

Weiss created the foundation with the goal of sending village children to high school. Since its inception, more than 70 children have continued their education.

Four Northwestern suburban libraries are winners of state grants

Four Northwest suburban libraries will allocate more than $ 361,000 in new state grants, a state lawmaker has announced.

The Schaumburg City District Library will receive about $ 187,102. The Des Plaines Public Library will receive more than $ 86,086. The Elk Grove Village Public Library will receive about $ 32,603. And the Park Ridge Public Library will receive $ 55,283.

All four libraries are in the 28th District of the state Senate. State Senator Laura Murphy, a Des Plaines Democrat representing the district, revealed the winners of the grants in a press release.

“Local libraries are a major contributor to literacy in our neighborhoods,” Murphy said. “With the start of the school year, the resources provided by libraries – computers, meeting spaces and useful librarians – will be in even greater demand.”

