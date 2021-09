The First International Conference on Food Loss and Waste Ends with 10 Consensus on Food Loss and Waste | tidings

JINAN, China, September 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / – First International Conference on Food Loss and Waste Closed September 11th IN Jinan, Shandong, with 10 consensus built on joining hands to reduce food loss and waste. President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the conference. Ji Bingxuan, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, delivered a speech. The conference attracted 300 participants, including government officials, researchers from over 50 countries and regions. Ambassadors of 16 countries, Ministers of Agriculture from 24 countries, Deputy Ministers of Agriculture from 6 countries were addressed via live or video links. 70 guests gave speeches. The conference reached 10 consensus. First, take action to reduce losses and waste. The conference published the “Jinan Initiative of the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste” which proposed the main areas and directions of cooperation. Second, the establishment of a mechanism to promote international cooperation. The main point of the conference in the global field in reducing food waste and waste. The second international conference will be held in due course. Third, setting up the platform. The conference announced the establishment of an international platform for research and development of food and waste loss in Weifang, Shandong, to promote innovation and experimentation of relevant science and technology. Fourth, advocating sustainable production practices. Building agricultural land with high standards to prevent drought and floods, promoting accurate planting, improving the level of mechanized and standardized operation. Fifth, preventing food loss in the harvesting process. Promoting good harvest, strengthening integration, encouraging social machinery harvesting services and “Bring every single grain”. Sixth, the prevention of deposit losses. Application of new storage technologies and improvement of facility construction and loading, promotion of new technologies for safe, efficient and energy saving systems and logistics. Seventh, the prevention of grain processing losses. Promote moderate processing and improve standard systems and adopt comprehensive use of wheat by-products. Eighth, the reduction of logistical losses. Improving grain transportation logistics systems, developing modern technologies and equipment, building a special platform for grain loading and unloading, and performing logistics standardization. Ninth, reducing waste consumption. Dissemination of knowledge on food saving and healthy food consumption. Supporting the eating system, healthy diets and Clean Place activity. Tenth, food saving awareness. Reducing food loss is a systematic project. Efforts should be made to increase legislation, regulation and long-term food-saving mechanisms. Contact: Zijian Liu + 86-13910966131 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-international-conference-on-food-loss-and-waste-closes-with-10-consensus-on-food-loss-and-waste- 301374795.html SOURCE The Information Office of the People’s Government of Shandong Province

