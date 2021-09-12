Let us find time for the worship of the Blessed Sacrament





Let Jesus the Living Bread heal us from self-absorption, open our hearts to self-giving, free us from rigidity and self-concern, free us from the paralyzing bondage of defending our image, and inspire us to we follow him wherever he leads us, he said. Vatican Media The Pope arrived at the closing mass in a popemobile car. He kissed the babies and waved to the crowd, who cheered enthusiastically as they passed. Local authorities reported that about 100,000 people were present at the papal mass in Budapest, in addition to people gathered along the streets to shake as Pope Francis set off towards Heroes’ Square in the popemobile car. Vatican Media The Christian journey is not a race to success; it starts by going backwards, finding freedom without having to be at the center of everything, Francis said. It is to go out every day … to a meeting with our brothers and sisters. The Eucharist pushes us into this encounter, in the sense that we are a Body, in the willingness to leave ourselves destroyed for others, he said. Vatican Media After Mass, Pope Francis prayed the Marian Angelus prayer with the crowd in Budapest. In his Angelus speech, the Pope praised the example of Cardinals Stefan Wyszyski and Elizabeth Czacka who rejoiced on Sunday in Warsaw, Poland. The example of these new Blessers motivates us to transform darkness into light with the power of love, he said. (Story goes on below) The Mass in Budapest ended the popes’ seven-hour journey to Hungary. After a brief farewell ceremony at Budapest International Airport, the Pope will leave for Slovakia, where he will visit four cities on September 12-15. I want to say ksznm, thank you, thank you for you, the people of Hungary, he said in his speech Angelus. Daniel Ibanez / CNA This is what I wish you: that the cross be your bridge between the past and the future. Religious feeling has been the blood of this nation, so attached to its roots. However, the cross, planted in the ground, not only invites us to be well rooted, but also raises and extends its arms toward all, he said. The cross urges us to keep our roots strong but without protection; to draw from springs, opening up to the thirst of men and women of our time. Courtney Mares is the Rome Correspondent for the Catholic News Agency. A graduate of Harvard University, she has reported from news offices on three continents and has been awarded the Gardner Foundation for her work with North Korean refugees.

