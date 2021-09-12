Required: Your spare room for global visitors to the Glasgows climate summit Cop26: Glasgow 2021 Climate Change Conference

In October, Calfn Lafkenche from the Mapuche people of Patagonia, on the southern tip of Chile, will embark on an 8,000-mile journey across the Atlantic. He will not be the only one taking such a journey; indigenous people from the highest mountains of Peru will walk for eight hours to board overnight flights, while those from the deeper Amazon will travel for two days to board a canoe headed to their hometown close. Their final destination? Glasgow.

These are just some of the indigenous communities traveling around the globe to make their voices heard for the first time at Cop26, the UN climate change conference taking place in Glasgow since November.

The participation of these indigenous communities in Cop26 has been made possible in part by the efforts of field organizers in Glasgow, but one of the major issues is finding adequate housing for these young participants. Now, Stop Scotland Climate Chaos (SCCS) is directing a call for the Glaswegians to provide spare rooms and sofa beds for the local delegation.

We were talking about communities that do not have a lot of money and need to travel long distances, says Kat Jones, Cop26 project manager at SCCS. They may have come from a jungle and traveled for three days, but when they come to Cop they come to our town and we want them to find warmth and a welcome here.

Flick Monk outside her Glasgow home. It will provide a room for local activists for Cop26 Photo: Andrew Cuthbertson

Opening the doors to local guests is the Hidden Gardens south of Glasgow, host to the flame of local leaders, a fire that will burn throughout Cop26 under the watchful eye of firefighters. Meanwhile, the GalGael Trust, a community-led heritage project in the Govan area, will host a series of informal gatherings to unite different indigenous cultures and traditions with those of Govan, Glasgow and Scotland.

Also on the SCCS agenda is the appropriation of empty shop windows to exhibit works of art and installations by indigenous communities who cannot make the journey long and expensive. One such exhibition, entitled The Interweaving of Hopes for the Future, represents the first participation by Malaysian indigenous people in Police 26 years and has been co-produced by women and children to highlight indigenous knowledge and the role of the global community in the fight against the climate crisis.

Vulnerable communities are already suffering from the exploitation it has brought us into this crisis, says Ili Nadiah Dzulfakar, chairman of Climate Action Malaysia and project manager for the installation. Today, their voices are again ignored as the world competes for solutions that require land spaces to reduce emissions, most of which are planned in ordinary indigenous lands. Indigenous people should be part of the decision-making; their knowledge can help us heal our relationship with the natural world.

MacIntyres, one of the host families providing accommodation for local activists for Cop26.

This contribution is at the heart of organizing efforts in Glasgow, says Jones, who emphasizes the responsibility that the entire city feels in hosting a meaningful and comprehensive event. There’s a real sense of gravity here, Jones says. We at Glasgow know we have to do our best to make sure the people with the most powerful things to say say them in Cop.