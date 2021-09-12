Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The last:

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday that he did not expect the country to see any more blockades to fight the COVID-19 crisis and ruled out the use of vaccine passports to allow people to gather in crowded places such as nightclubs. .

“I do not anticipate deadlocks anymore. I think it would be irresponsible for any health minister around the world to remove everything from the table, but I just do not see how we can reach another deadlock,” he told Andrew MarrShow on the BBC.

Asked about the so-called COVID-19 passports, Javid added: “What I can say is that we have seen it properly, and while we need to keep it in reserve as a possible option, I am pleased to say that no “We will continue with the plans for vaccine passports.”

Festival participants attend the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow Green in downtown Glasgow on Saturday, the second day of the three-day festival. Last year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline plans this week to manage the pandemic during the colder months, Javid told Sky News on Sunday, suggesting the British government could lift some restrictions by relying on vaccines.

“Now that we are entering autumn and winter … the prime minister this week will outline our plans to manage COVID over the coming months, and in doing so we will make it clear that our vaccine program is working,” he said.

The turnaround came just days after the government’s vaccine minister and culture secretary suggested vaccine passports would still be needed, despite growing opposition from lawmakers. Such passports are required in other European countries, such as France.

Javid also said he was looking to get rid of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for travelers returning to the UK from certain countries, “as soon as I can.”

Since July, the government has eased some rules for people returning to the country from abroad, but expensive COVID-19 tests remain in place.

What is happening all over Canada

What is happening all over the world

As of Sunday, more than 224.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 case tracking tool. The reported number of global deaths was 4.6 million.

IN AsiaThe Japanese government says more than 50 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. Minister of Economic Revitalization Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of COVID-19 measures, told the weekly NHK public television show on Sunday that the number is expected to reach 60 per cent by the end of September.

The government is studying a roadmap for easing restrictions around November, allowing fully vaccinated people and those who test negative to travel, gather for parties or attend mass events.

People wearing masks make their way to a shopping district of Tokyo on September 9th. Japan’s economic recovery minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, says about 60 percent of the country’s population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, at the same level as the current one. levels in Europe. (Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters)

IN Turkey, thousands of people protested in Istanbul against COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday. Unknown crowds gathered in Maltepe, an open space on the east side of town. A woman in the crowd held up a placard that read, “We were born free and we want to live free.”

Turkey’s mask mandate abroad and in public places remains in place after reopening in July following a deadlock. The country has seen an increase in cases and deaths since then, with daily infections rising from about 5,000 to more than 20,000.

Demonstrators in Istanbul wave Turkish flags as they chanted slogans during a protest Saturday against COVID-19-related mandates, including vaccinations, tests and masks. (Murad Sezer / Reuters)

IN Europe, Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on Germans to use a weekly COVID-19 vaccination campaign, in which people can get a free kick on public transport, as well as in places of worship, shops and sports facilities, starting from Monday. Experts worry that the country is not properly prepared to fight COVID-19 this winter with a double-dose vaccination rate of about 62 percent.

IN Africa, just over three percent of people across the continent have been fully vaccinated. Health officials and citizens in Africa often have little idea if vaccines will be available overnight, as the richer western nations are full of supplies and thinking of boosting shots.

IN Americas, hospitals in Iowa’s second largest city are restricting election procedures due to an increase in the number of patients, driven in part by an increase in COVID-19 admissions. The Cedar Falls newspaper reports that both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke Hospital and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids have confirmed that their facilities are maintaining capacity due to the high number of patients in recent weeks.