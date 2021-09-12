International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday
The last:
- FIRST PERSON | At ICUs, the unvaccinated are silent, but as a doctor, I hope they can still hear my words.
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday that he did not expect the country to see any more blockades to fight the COVID-19 crisis and ruled out the use of vaccine passports to allow people to gather in crowded places such as nightclubs. .
“I do not anticipate deadlocks anymore. I think it would be irresponsible for any health minister around the world to remove everything from the table, but I just do not see how we can reach another deadlock,” he told Andrew MarrShow on the BBC.
Asked about the so-called COVID-19 passports, Javid added: “What I can say is that we have seen it properly, and while we need to keep it in reserve as a possible option, I am pleased to say that no “We will continue with the plans for vaccine passports.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline plans this week to manage the pandemic during the colder months, Javid told Sky News on Sunday, suggesting the British government could lift some restrictions by relying on vaccines.
“Now that we are entering autumn and winter … the prime minister this week will outline our plans to manage COVID over the coming months, and in doing so we will make it clear that our vaccine program is working,” he said.
The turnaround came just days after the government’s vaccine minister and culture secretary suggested vaccine passports would still be needed, despite growing opposition from lawmakers. Such passports are required in other European countries, such as France.
Javid also said he was looking to get rid of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for travelers returning to the UK from certain countries, “as soon as I can.”
Since July, the government has eased some rules for people returning to the country from abroad, but expensive COVID-19 tests remain in place.
What is happening all over Canada
Listen | Saskatoon’s man tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated:
9:01Dual vaccinated and COVID-19 positive: Jack Saddleback says he is frustrated by pandemic lack of progress
What is happening all over the world
As of Sunday, more than 224.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 case tracking tool. The reported number of global deaths was 4.6 million.
IN AsiaThe Japanese government says more than 50 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. Minister of Economic Revitalization Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of COVID-19 measures, told the weekly NHK public television show on Sunday that the number is expected to reach 60 per cent by the end of September.
The government is studying a roadmap for easing restrictions around November, allowing fully vaccinated people and those who test negative to travel, gather for parties or attend mass events.
IN Turkey, thousands of people protested in Istanbul against COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday. Unknown crowds gathered in Maltepe, an open space on the east side of town. A woman in the crowd held up a placard that read, “We were born free and we want to live free.”
Turkey’s mask mandate abroad and in public places remains in place after reopening in July following a deadlock. The country has seen an increase in cases and deaths since then, with daily infections rising from about 5,000 to more than 20,000.
IN Europe, Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on Germans to use a weekly COVID-19 vaccination campaign, in which people can get a free kick on public transport, as well as in places of worship, shops and sports facilities, starting from Monday. Experts worry that the country is not properly prepared to fight COVID-19 this winter with a double-dose vaccination rate of about 62 percent.
IN Africa, just over three percent of people across the continent have been fully vaccinated. Health officials and citizens in Africa often have little idea if vaccines will be available overnight, as the richer western nations are full of supplies and thinking of boosting shots.
IN Americas, hospitals in Iowa’s second largest city are restricting election procedures due to an increase in the number of patients, driven in part by an increase in COVID-19 admissions. The Cedar Falls newspaper reports that both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke Hospital and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids have confirmed that their facilities are maintaining capacity due to the high number of patients in recent weeks.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/coronavirus-covid19-canada-world-sept12-2021-1.6172939
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]