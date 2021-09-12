Qatar’s Foreign Minister pays first visit to Afghanistan Asia News





Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is the highest-ranking foreign official to visit Afghanistan since the Taliban took power.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has visited the Afghan capital, Kabul, and met with Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the caretaker Prime Minister of the new Taliban government. He also met on Sunday with former President Hamid Karzai as well as Abdullah Abdullah, head of the National Reconciliation Council, while encouraging Afghan parties and groups to engage in national reconciliation. This is the official high-level visit since the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Al Thani met with a number of officials in the new government, including the foreign minister and their deputy. Officials discussed the current political situation and the efforts Qatar is currently making to support the Afghan people. The Taliban posted photos of Al Thani meeting with Akhund while photos of him with former Karzai were circulating on social media. Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (C) is escorted in a car upon his arrival at Kabul Airport [Karim Sahib/ AFP] Qatar is considered one of the countries with the greatest influence over the Taliban, which took control of Afghanistan last month as US troops were preparing to withdraw from the country after 20 years. It played a key role in the US-led mass transportation of its citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who assisted Western countries. He is also backing tens of thousands of Afghans who were evacuated in the last weeks of the US-led invasion while being processed before moving to other countries. US-led foreign donors provided more than 75 percent of public spending for the Afghan government that collapsed after the US withdrew its troops after 20 years in the country. The administration of President Joe Bidens has said it is open to donating humanitarian aid, but says any direct economic aid, including the freezing of central bank assets, will be conditional on the actions of the Taliban, including allowing safe passage of people to leave. The International Monetary Fund has also blocked the Taliban from accessing about $ 440 million in new emergency reserves. The Taliban are seeking legitimacy and international support. Our message is simple: any legitimacy and support will be gained, senior US diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis told the Security Council. No country has officially recognized the new Taliban government, and only three have recognized it during the group’s first rule from 1996-2001.

