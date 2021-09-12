Canada’s Trudeau condemns right-wing leader’s rhetoric after gravel throwing





CANDIAC, Quebec, September 12 (Reuters) – Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday, who was hit by gravel at a rally last week, said the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) was using irresponsible rhetoric. Trudeau, 49, was campaigning in London, Ontario, last week ahead of the Sept. 20 national election when he was hit by gravel while returning to his campaign bus. police loaded former PPC member Shane Marshall with gun attack Saturday, claiming Marshall threw stones. PPC leader Maxime Bernier ousted Marshall from the party last week when allegations surfaced, and he also condemned the incident. On Sunday, Trudeau placed at least part of the blame on Bernier for throwing gravel and the often profane verbal abuse he has faced from angry vaccine opponents on the campaign trail. “Words have power,” Trudeau told supporters at an event outside Montreal when asked if Bernier was inciting violence. “I do not think Mr Bernier is responsible for his approach to Canada or Canadians.” A lone protester waving a PPC sign shouted, “Woo! Max Bernier!” and “liar” and “tyrant” as Trudeau spoke. “Thank you, sir, for expressing my opinion,” Trudeau replied. Bernier, who calls himself a “conservative with limited government”, has drawn loud crowds as he campaigns against pandemic blockages and vaccine mandates. A former minister of foreign affairs and industry, Bernier founded the populist PPC in 2018 after slowly losing his bid to lead the main opposition Conservative Party. In 2019, PPC won only 1.6% of the national vote and failed to get a seat in parliament, but an Eco poll published on Saturday has PPC at 9.1%. A Nano Research poll of 1,200 voters conducted Friday showed the Liberals led 34.4% with rival Conservatives at 30.1%, a change from Thursday when the Conservatives were leading the Liberals by more than two percentage points. The Liberal gain in the polls followed two nationwide broadcast debates, in French and English, last week. Left-leaning young Democrats had 19% on Friday, roughly the same as the day before. Reporting by Steve Scherer; Edited by Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

