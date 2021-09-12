Ireland’s first Carbon budget will be completed this month. Difficult choices are being made and reaction is almost inevitable. This is now a number game – and the only trajectory for emissions could be declining.

The Carbon Budget is a technical device created with the non-trivial purpose of helping to save the planet.

It is designed to set a limit on how much pollution, in the same way that the Fiscal Budget sets a limit on how much we spend as a country.

Effectively, it is a green garrotte, which seeks to extract greenhouse gases from our economy and society, to the point where we are carbon neutral by 2050. It has nothing to do with money itself.

I will use an inappropriate expression of the gasoline head: The Carbon Budget is “where the tire finally gets out of the way” for this and for future governments.

“Gone are the days when ministers could pay attention to emission reduction targets.”

The Government’s new legislation on Climate Action and Low Carbon Development has a surprising but legally binding medium-term objective: to reduce Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030, from an initial base of 2018.

It starts out surprising because it will require an average reduction of 7% of emissions, every year, for nine consecutive years.

To put it in context, Ireland reduced its emissions by 5.9% in 2020 – but only because Covid -19 forced large parts of the economy to close.

Ireland’s first draft Carbon Budget is just a few weeks away

Three main stages

There are three main phases of the Carbon Budget.

First, the Independent Advisory Council on Climate Change (CCAC) will produce a draft Carbon Budget. This would propose a limit, or ceiling, on the amount of greenhouse gases that Ireland could emit over three 5-year cycles.

Second, this plan will then be submitted to the Cabinet for finalization and brought to Dáil for approval.

Third, the Minister of Climate Action will propose to the Cabinet how each sector of our economy will be required to reduce their emissions to achieve the overall national target.

Environmentalists have long been tired of comments equating emission reductions with “pain” or “cost”

If the Government is sincere in achieving its objectives, it will have to act immediately.

The CCAC says its work on the Carbon Budget is “very advanced” and they are just waiting to see the details of the regulations.

Government sources say these tips will go to the Cabinet “this month” and, possibly, in the next two weeks.

In other words, the first draft of Ireland’s Carbon Budget is just a few weeks away.

Climate and investment forecasts

When writing its plan, the CCAC is obliged by law to take into account existing and projected greenhouse gas emissions; relevant scientific advice on “biogenic methane”, such as livestock methane, and international best practices.

So far, so expected.

However, the CCAC should also “as far as possible” consider the need to maximize employment; attracts investments in the state; and the competitiveness of the economy.

Exactly what that bounce jump means will remain unclear until the Carbon Budget is revealed.

Sectoral reductions by sector are unlikely to be uniform

Ireland emits approximately 60 million tonnes of Co2 equivalent each year. So a five-year budget, in which we intended to make no changes, would have a ceiling of about 300 million tonnes.

We know the CCAC needs to significantly reduce that total – the big question is: by how much?

Cut very little in the first five-year cycle, then heavy lifting should be done in the second. So the CCAC will have to explain the logic of the choices it makes.

Friends of the Earth argue that a target of 250 million tons, for the first five-year cycle, would be appropriate. Will the CCAC look that way?

Minister for Climate Action, Eamon Ryan

Reaction is inevitable

But the real crisis comes when Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan moves to shred the emissions cake, which has been baked by the CCAC.

This is where things get very political. This is because sectoral reductions are unlikely to be uniform. There will be “winners” and there will be “losers”.

If the Government, for example, decides that agriculture is not obliged to make significant emission reductions, for whatever reason, then other sectors will have to catch up.

As tough choices are made – a backlash is almost inevitable.

There does not seem to be a single key to political salvation. After all, the law says the Government must not only “pursue” net zero status, it must also “achieve” that serious goal.

Environmentalists have long been tired of comments equating emission reductions with “pain” or “cost.”

They claim that the countries that are the so-called “first movers” stand to make significant economic gains while the green revolution is starting by force.

The concept of a “Single Pass” is embedded in the new law

And they also point out that the concept of a “Single Transition” is embedded in the new law. The purpose of this is to ensure that people badly affected by such changes will not be left behind.

Despite this, it is an inevitable fact that there will be a political bloodshed if the Government makes such substantial changes without adequately preparing the ground.

For that critical question, the jury is far out.

Stronger emission reduction legislation

But what if, the thought dies, a minister is abandoned in his post or just wants to avoid a difficult choice?

Under the legislation, they must submit an annual report on their actions to the Oireachtas Joint Climate Action Committee.

Ministers have made solemn promises before

If the Committee is not satisfied, the members can draft a report on the perceived inadequacies and the relevant Minister must respond within three months on what corrective action he will take.

With clear objectives, difficult data and strict control, the aim is to force ministers, their departments and stakeholders to adhere to the plan or face that is put into action.

Cynics with long teeth can be ridiculed. Ministers have made solemn promises before, only to find numerous reasons later for not doing what they had vowed to do.

It is an EU target and related to the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change

But this emission reduction legislation is the most powerful ever enacted here. Alsoshtë is also an EU target and linked to the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

It is not as if we need to be very convincing, following the recent grim report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, as well as record summer temperatures, floods and forest fires.

Those tangible impacts of climate change this year reminded me of 2009, when, as RTÉ Environmental Correspondent, I conducted an interview with scientist Dr. James Lovelock.

He was promoting his latest book which argued that climate change was worse than believed; the planet was entering a perpetual hot phase; and humanity itself was under threat.

At the end of our meeting, and with a smile, he handed me a copy of his book with the following acid caption: “To Paul: Enjoy it as much as you can. Jim.”