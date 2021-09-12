International News

Group 1 victory for Shalaas No Speak Alexander

On a dramatic day in Leopardstown, Do not speak AlexanderThe connections s (Ire) (Shalaa {Ire}) had to wait a long investigation before celebrating their initial G1 Coolmore America Justify Matron S. win over 1600 meters.

Always close to the leaders in the race, No Speak Alexander started to make him move with just over 400 meters to go and started fighting for supremacy. As the field passed the marker for the last 200 meters, the track went in and triggered Mother earth (Ire) (Zoffany {Ire}) to squeeze as he tries to pass through a hole between the winner and clayey (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}). In the end, No Speak Alexander won by 0.25l over the Pearls Galore with Mother Earth settling for 1.25l third behind them.

She is a beautifully educated girl, she is wonderful to all O’Callaghans and she will be a great asset to their crown, coach Jessica Harrington told Throughbred Daily News. Its best shape is with little cuts, but it is beautiful ground there with a nice grass cover. Ground is perfectly fair terrain for anyone and, if she can win over it, any horse can win over it.

Already Group 3 winner, No Speak Alexander is the first Group 1 winner for the Arrowfield Shalaa spacecraft. Filly is out a full-time winning sister to the Hong Kong champion Peniaphobia (Ire) (Dandy Man {Ire}) from the family of Iffraajs (GB) Group Winner 1 Benvenue (Ire).

St. Marx Basilica wins Group 1 for the fifth time in a row

It was another impressive run on Saturday when he educated Bob Scarborough Basilica of St. Marx (Fr) (Siyouni {Fr}) took home his Fifth Group in a row 1 to Irish Champion G1 S. in Leopardstown.

He is a special horse, he relaxes and speeds up and has all the determination from Galileo and all the speed from Siyouni, Aidan O’Brien told Throughbred Daily News. Ryan (Moore, the rider) gave him a great ride and I’m glad.

There was a brief investigation into the move, but the administrators kept St. Marx Basilica as the winner.

One of the two Group winners on the Australian-educated card, St Marks Basilica is a half-brother of Coolmore Australia G1 2000 Guinea winner Magna Grecia (Ire). Their dam cabaret (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}) is a semi-winning sister of Group 3 Drumfire (Ire) (Danehill Dancer {Ire}) and stock winner Ho Choi (GB) (Main point {GB}).

Camorra gives Scarborough Group double

It was a brilliant half hour in Leopardstown for Australian Bob Scarborough when St Marks Basilicas (Fr) G1 Irish Champion S. victory was followed by winning Camorra (Ire) (Zoffany {Ire}) G3 Paddy Power S.

The 4-year-old Gelding went straight into the lead in the 2400m race and easily controlled the pace. The wire came at the right time Camorra (Ire) me Thunder Kiss (Ire) (Night of Thunder {Ire}) closing with each step to finish second with 0.25l with Australian Group 1 winner Nechitas (Fastnet Rock girl) fitness (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}) third with one head.

The Camorra is out of the Class 1 winner Mauralakana (Fr) (Muhtathir {GB}), who has drawn four winners out of six in the race. Mare is out a full sister with multiple champion Jim And Tonic (Fr) (Double bed {Fr}) and established shares Double tonic (Fr) with family also including Wootton Bassets (GB) G1 Breeders Cup Fitly and Mare Turf winner Audarya (Fr)

Wootton Bassetts Atomic Jones wins Group 2

Spoiling his daughter on the debut, Atomic Jones (Fr) (Wootton Bassett {GB}) was one of three winners on the card for coach Ger Lyons with a victory in the G2 KPMG Champions Juvenile S. over 1600 meters.

Slightly slower than the barriers, Atomic Jones was allowed to feel comfortable in the back of the field before rider Colin Keane asked him to pick up the pace as they approached the final 400 meters. The donkey found itself near the front as they ran towards the line. He was able to take the lead from the runner-up Stone Age (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}) in the shadow of the wire to win with a head with Absolute ruler (USA) (War Front {USA}) 0.25l back to third place and Howth (Ire) (Churchill {Ire}) a nose back to the fourth.

Atomic Jones is the fourth stock juvenile winner of the year and the seventh stock performer of the year for Coolmore Australia’s newest ship, Wootton Bassett. The Colts Dam is a half-sister with four horses, led by the Class 2 winner Small Treasure (Fr) (Night shift {US.).

The real appeal gives Sidestep and Yulong victory

On a day that saw Australian stables and breeders take home almost every Leopardstown card win, True Appeal (Ger) added Sidestep for the number of winners with one win at Gile Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile.

The gallery owned by Zhang Yuesheng did not show much in the race until the last 400 meters of the 1600 meters race. But flying from the outside in the last 200 meters, the noise took the lead before flying a little. Jockey Shane Foley was able to steer the runner and help him maintain a late close February Rover (Ire) (Gutaifan {Ire}) from .5l with horoscope (Ire) (No No never {USA}) 0.25l back to third place.

The real appeal is one of two stock winners and six stock horses from Sidesteps, three ancient Northern Hemisphere trunks. German education is one of the two winners for The Green Desert (USA) det The escaped spark (GB), who is the granddaughter of the Group multiple winner Mistle Song (GB) (Nashwan {USA}).

Hurricane Lane takes home the second Classic

Stretching to 2900 meters for the first time turned out to be absolutely no problem for Hurricane Lane (Ire) (Frankel {GB}) on Saturday with a 2.75l win at the G1 Cazoo St Leger S. in Doncaster.

Boy Frankel did not have much work to do to take advantage within the last 400 meters when passing nearby Mojo Star (Ire) (Sea The Stars {Ire}) and leaving easily to win with 2.75l. It was another strong tournament for the hammer, who was winning his third Group in a row and recorded his sixth overall win from seven starts.

You never know until they go that far, but he got me in the race so nicely and has that turn at the end, jockey William Buick told Throughbred Daily News. He is a wonderful horse and has been a fantastic season for everyone in the yard. There is always pressure, but it just shows that you are on the best horse and it was just an occasion to keep him calm.

Winner out of stock Forca Gale (GB) (Shirocco {Ger}), Hurricane Lane (Ire) is a full brother to shares Stormia Frankels (GB) Their dam is a half sister to champion Approval Seal (GB) (Authorized {Ire}) and comes from the family of G2 H. winners Grand Duke (Ire) (Ravens Pass {USA}) and winner of the Golden Mile and G3 Premier Cup Haripour (Ire) (Shamardal {USA}) in addition to the two-time Derby winner Harzand (Ire) (Sea of ​​Stars {Ire}).

G2 Calumet Turf Cup Imperial Winner

The winner of the Argentine Group 1 Emperor (Arg) (Treasure Beach {GB}) had not found the winners’ circle since moving to the US in late 2020, but that changed Saturday with a win at the G2 Calumet Turf Cup S. in Kentucky Downs.

The entire 5-year-old ran about 5 liters of walking in the 2400-meter race and had six wide trails as they returned to the stretch. Asked by Joe Talamo to get involved in a battle for supremacy, the horse responded quickly and after a battle drove him away. On the wire, a hard luck Arklow (USA) (Arch {USA}) was charging the win and just lost by 0.25l with Glynn County (USA) (Kittens Joy {USA}) settling for third.

In the Breeders Cup we will be in deeper waters, but this horse I think is reaching its peak at the right time. I think he will enjoy Del Mar. South American horses also like Del Mar. Let’s see. Let’s see. Let’s hope for the best, said coach Paulo Lobo.

Imperador is out of a half-sister at the New Zealand Group Dam, located in Group 2 Only Secrets (Choisir). That dam of mares ROYAL Wannabee (Ire) (Sadlers Wells {USA}) had two chickens in Australia before moving to New Zealand.

Royale Wannabee had a Master master (Ire) simply called Wannabe Royale (NZ) in New Zealand before he died while keeping on that stallion the following year. Wannabe Royale has a 3-year-old Dundeel (NZ) bucket called Regal Magnate and a pair of unnamed padding from Holy Waterfalls (NZ) and BelardoWith She returned to Belardo (Ire) this year. Secrets Only is carrying on US Navy Flag (USA) after being thrown into the stallion last year and also has a 5-year-old named The Secret of Stormys (NZ) (Trusted {GB}) and an unnamed Super Easy (NZ) 2-year-old donkey.

The first Northern Hemisphere winner for the Divine Prophet

Divine Prophet recorded his first winner in the Northern Hemisphere on Saturday when Scarlet Dancer (Ire) broke his daughter in Chester.

Eager to continue running, the 2-year-old was keen on running early in the 1,200-meter race with Paul Hanagan holding him in check. He was released and asked to make a 200-meter challenge to go and took over within the last 100 meters to defeat the leader Visible (Ire) (Winner {Ire}) with 0.5l with Lordman (Ire) (El Kabeir {USA}) 4.75l again in third place.

The Divine Prophet was transferred to Ireland for the 2018 breeding season with three of his 11 other runners from that single Northern Hemisphere 2019 crop set in their infancy.

The Scarlet Dancer is the first dove from the winning plush Cosmos Waltzing (Fr) (Astronomer Royal {USA}). That mare is a daughter of the German champion Do Not Carefully (Ire) (Dancing Dissident {USA}) and a half-sister living in Australia Dansana (Fr) (Anabaa {USA}). Dam and the grandmother of numerous Australian winners, Dansannas Youngest is an unnamed 4-year-old, Bon Hoffawith