Sydney News: Residents sought to ‘continue on the road’ as the weather warmed up

Here’s what you need to know this morning.

The NSW Prime Minister was asked about the beach crowds

Hundreds of people gathered in Bondi Beach to soak up the sun over the weekend, despite Sydney’s blockade rules.

Yesterday, at the last state conference regularly scheduled for state COVID-19, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said sunny weather was not an excuse to forget the virus.

“Please do not start to be complacent now,” Ms. Berejiklian said.

“We know the weather adds to our positivity and what we can expect in October. So it’s so important that we all stay on track.”

Chief health official Kerry Chant said images from the beach are likely to worry residents in harsh closures and restrictions on the curfew in western and southwestern Sydney.

“I understand that many people living in southwestern Sydney and western Sydney do not have access to it due to restrictions,” she said.

“It causes me concern because, obviously, I’m asking a lot of people in southwest Sydney and west Sydney.”

Some freedom to fully vaccinate

Picnics are now allowed for groups of five, only if all are vaccinated. ( AAP: Jono Searle )

Sydney is easing its COVID-19 restrictions from today for people who have been fully vaccinated. And a younger age group has become fit for the kick.

People who are not in disturbing local government (LGA) areas can now gather outside with five others for recreation, including picnics.

The border does not include children under the age of 12, but gatherings must be held in a person’s LGA or within 5 miles of their home.

Also, the vaccination status of the whole group must be verifiable, or fines can be applied.

Residents in the troubled LGA are now allowed to leave their home for up to two hours of outdoor recreation, but only with family members who are fully vaccinated and over the age of 16.

They are also subject to existing curfew rules for 5 kilometers.

Also from today, 12 to 15 year olds are eligible to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and will soon have access to Moderna doses from Europe that will arrive later this week.

Dr Chantsaid opening another age group to be vaccinated was another move in the right direction.

“I am optimistic that while New South Wales residents have embraced other vaccines for teens. They will embrace vaccination for ages 12 to 15,” she said.

Yesterday, those in New South Wales with two vaccine doses reached 45.6 percent.

There were 1,262 new cases acquired instead of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

More schools are closing due to COVID-19

Seven Hills High School is among the five schools that will close today due to COVID-19. ( supply )

COVID-19 positive cases have been found in five schools across Sydney, forcing them to close.

From today, the following schools will be closed for cleaning and tracking contacts:

Seven Hills High School in West Sydney

Liverpool Marsden Road Public School, including CSO Kids onsite Kids United

Central Coast Toukley Public School, including OOSH Camp in Australia on site and Kooloora Preschool

Wairoa School in Bondi Beach

Malabar Public School in south-east Sydney.

All staff and students have been asked to isolate themselves and follow NSW Health advice.

An NSW Education spokesman said the department was working with health officials to ensure the safety of staff and students.

They also said seven schools that had previously been closed due to COVID-19 infections would reopen today.

Adolescents to be vaccinated

There are calls for a Pfizer vaccination clinic in eastern Sydney so that students especially those in year 12 have access to the vaccine.

From today, reservations for Pfizer can be made for children ages 12 to 15 years old.

Woollahra Mayor Susan Wynne said there were no Pfizer clinics in the east, with many local schools and densely populated areas in need of access.

“Once we resolve the blockade areas and the LGA that are at risk, then let’s make sure we don’t lag behind,” she said.

“Now that young people are able to be vaccinated, I think we really, hopefully, should look to go to a center to serve in Woollahra, Waverleyand Randwick.”

The seaside sculpture was pushed a second time

Seaside sculpture has been delayed for the second year in a row. ( supply )

One of Sydney’s main outdoor events, Sculpture by the Sea, has been postponed for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The 2-kilometer coastal arts walk, by Bondito Tamarama, will open on October 21, but organizers have said public health orders have made it impossible to hold the exhibition in a safe way for COVID.

A date when the event will take place in 2022 has not been set.

“We know blocking COVID is very difficult for many people,” said founder and artistic director David Handley.

“And [we] “he had hoped to delay the exhibition for a month or more, to give us every chance to continue this spring, however events have overtaken us,” he said.

Handley also said he was looking forward to introducing him in the future.

Sculpture by the Sea was among a number of artistic organizations which were recently awarded a $ 2 million grant by the Federal Government Residence and Expansion Investment Fund (RISE).

Organizers said $ 500,000 of the pandemic funds were earmarked for Australian artists.