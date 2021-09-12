Trudeau on the offensive against Blanchet and O’Toole during the campaign in Quebec

CANDIAC, QUE. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau went on the offensive against Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and Quebecois Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on Sunday, though he continued to face questions about the treatment of his two former MPs.

Trudeau spent a second day in a row targeting trips held by the bloc on the south coast of Montreal, where his party hopes to regain some of the terrain it lost in 2019.

Trudeau was in La Prairie riding near Montreal on Sunday, a place the Liberals lost to the Bloc’s Alain Therrien in the last election. While talking in a park in Candiac overlooking the St. Lawrence, he hit home his commitment to Quebec and the fact that only his party, and not that of Blanchet, can form a government.

Trudeau said Blanchet has a mixed record of environmental protection and “has not been particularly strong or clear” in pushing for COVID-19 vaccination.

“I think Mr. Blanchet is trying to be relevant to any of those big issues because he can talk about Quebecers, but so do we,” Trudeau said. “Except we can deliver to the Quebecers.”

With the dissolution of Parliament, the Liberals held 35 seats in Quebec compared to 32 for the Bloc. The Conservatives held 10 and the NDP had one. Winning more seats in Quebec will be key to Trudeau’s hopes of regaining majority status.

But the Liberal leader’s campaign has been hampered in recent days by criticism from Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault, who has said the federal liberals, the NDP and the Greens have a highly centralized approach that would weaken Quebec powers.

Trudeau said Sunday that while he and all Quebecers may not always agree on a vision of federalism, he believes their values ​​align with issues such as the environment, gun control and COVID-19 vaccination.

But Trudeau also doubled on another issue in which he and the Quebec prime minister were at odds.

He told reporters that he remained open to taking part in a legal challenge against Quebec secularism law, which prohibits some public servants from wearing religious symbols at work.

A decision on the bill, called Bill 21, is currently being appealed, and Trudeau said any federal intervention would only come after that process was completed.

“We have not removed the table by intervening at a later date because no federal government should remove the table from the ability to protect the fundamental rights of the people,” he said.

As much as Trudeau wanted to talk about Quebec, he could not escape questions about former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould’s indicative book touching on the prosecution of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Laval, who was facing allegations of bribery in connection with contracts in Libya.

Wilson-Raybould would later testify that senior party leaders wanted her as Attorney General to stop prosecution for political reasons.

Trudeau said the issue was fully debunked in parliamentary committee sessions, newspaper articles and other evidence before the last federal election in October 2019. He said the RCMP had never contacted him regarding the SNC issue.

Similarly, Trudeau set aside a question about former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes and the comments she made in an interview that aired Sunday on The West Block. In it, she said she planned to support her local Conservative candidate because of her frustration with Trudeau.

“I wish Celina all the best,” Trudeau said Sunday. “People have a really important choice to make in these choices.”

Trudeau consistently focused on O’Toole’s target, whom he criticized for failing to mandate mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for his candidates.

Trudeau also highlighted his party’s promise to take care of day care costs to an average of $ 10 a day nationwide within five years, as well as a $ 6 billion childcare deal his party signed with Quebec. He attacked O’Toole for planning to crack down on the plan in favor of a tax credit system, which Trudeau said would undermine women’s ability to participate in the workforce.

“Mr. O’Toole wants to bring it back to 1951, apparently,” he said.

Trudeau also criticized the NDP, saying the party’s recently released cost platform, which depends largely on ultra-rich taxation, does not stand in a closer look. He also targeted the People’s Party of Canada, which he likened to the kind of “disruptive” and “polarizing” populist movements that have sprung up in the United States and elsewhere.

Trudeau was greeted by a small crowd of supporters who cheered him warmly in the riverside park. It was also a lone protester who shouted loudly that Trudeau was a “traitor” and let out a sigh of relief when the name of People’s Party Chairman Maxime Bernier was mentioned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 12, 2021