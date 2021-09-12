Afghans are desperate to cross the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. This man does it all the timeExBulletin

Trucks wait in Pakistan to cross into Afghanistan, sometimes for days. We hear from a driver.

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Now on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where some people are desperate to cross. Our colleague Steve Inskeep is there and talked to a man who crosses that border all the time.

STEVE INSKEEP, BYLINE: We were traveling to Afghanistan when we saw the trucks. They lined up one after the other, retreating to the side of the road. The drivers were waiting.

Oh, here are some guys drinking tea by the roadside under their truck.

In these arid mountains, there is no shade at noon, except under or near their painted vehicles.

I think they are not too worried about traffic.

SAMANTHA BALABAN, BYLINE: Taking a nap.

INSKEEP: Yes, there is a man, who has a cloth over his head.

It protected the face from the sun. We were at the border to report on people leaving Afghanistan, but these drivers were waiting to enter, a three-kilometer-long line, catching a return route. Later in the day, we stopped to meet one of those drivers.

RAZZAK MOHMAND: (Speaking Pashto) Pakistan.

INSKEEP: Razzak Mohmand said he was heading to Afghanistan. He was a burly, bearded man with a face that would not look out of place at a truck station in Texas. By the time we met, the sun was setting and he no longer needed the shadow of his truck. He sat on the roadside gravel with some other drivers next to a sign on the highway saying slowly, which was redundant.

MOHMAND: (Through the translator) I have been here for about 15 to 20 hours.

INSKEEP: Fifteen to 20 hours.

His truck was loaded with cement. He had set off for Jalalabad, the first major city within Afghanistan. The Taliban or not the Taliban, someone was building there. We asked Razzak about his work through our Pakistani producer, Abdul Sattar.

Do you do this much?

ABDUL SATTAR, BYLINE: (Speaking Urdu).

SID PENTENTIFIED POLICE OFFICER: (Not spoken in English).

MOHMAND: (Speaking in Pashto).

(CROSSTALK)

SATTAR: This is the routine.

INSKEEP: OK.

You are hearing a lot of voices because Razzak was Afghan, more comfortable speaking Pashto. Our colleague Sattar spoke Urdu. Fortunately, a Pakistani policeman nearby had both languages ​​and assisted with the translation. I was going to speak in English, which Sattar translated into Urdu, which the police explained in Pashto, to which Razzak replied, and then we turned to the other side. It was a slow process, but Razzak had time. Drivers here are expected to wait a few days for their turn at the border checkpoint.

Do you like this job?

SATTAR: (Speaking Urdu).

SID PENTENTIFIED POLICE OFFICER: (Not spoken in English).

MOHMAND: (Speaking in Pashto).

(CROSSTALK)

SATTAR: I do it by force.

INSKEEP: He has to make a living. He says the worst part is the reception, which he called heartbroken. At least it was not the worst place to wait. We were up on a mountain slope. The sun was about to set, resting like an orange ball on a ridge to the west. We had a view far into a valley, though not far enough to spy on the border down there. Razzak sat on the gravel with his open-toed shoes, fingering a stone to pass the time. For 40 years of his life, his country has been at war. Long ago, the invading Russians attacked his native village. His family fled and never returned. They are still inside Afghanistan, displaced within the country, which is another way of saying their lives are waiting, waiting.

How do you feel about the future of Afghanistan?

SATTAR: (Speaking Urdu).

SID PENTENTIFIED POLICE OFFICER: (Not spoken in English).

MOHMAND: (Speaking in Pashto).

INSKEEP: “I do not know,” he says, “I’m just waiting for my car to come in and out.” Every day, Razzak waits in line at this border is a day he passes away from his wife and eight children, or at least seven. One of his sons was sitting on gravel after traveling with his father.

How do you feel about their future?

SATTAR: (Speaking Urdu).

SID PENTENTIFIED POLICE OFFICER: (Not spoken in English).

INSKEEP: Again, the question went through many languages ​​and the answer came back.

SID PENTENTIFIED POLICE OFFICER: (Not spoken in English).

SATTAR: So there is no business, we only have transportation, so they will do.

INSKEEP: Can your children have a better life than you?

SATTAR: (Speaking Urdu).

INSKEEP: “I wish,” he said, but seemed to have resigned. Eventually, the concrete he is pulling will reach Jalalabad, something will be built that Razzak may never see. He will drive another load by then, back on the line.

SATTAR: (Speaking Urdu).

INSKEEP: (Speaking Urdu) Thank you.

SATTAR: (Speaking Urdu).

INSKEEP: The story would be more dramatic if it ended with the start of truck movement. Instead, we had to leave the drivers, still waiting for everything to come next.

(SOUNDBITE OF ZINJES RATTLING)

INSKEEP: Our manufacturer, Samantha Balaban, touched the chains that hung from the Razzak truck in a row. Almost every truck was painted orange and blue, yellow and green, often with metal spinning works or painted eyes. The front of Razzak’s truck was also painted with the expression mashallah. People say it in case of good news. His numerous translations include by the grace of God or God wanted it to be so.

SATTAR: Let’s go, guys.

BALABAN: Beat the setting sun.

(JESSE COOK “AZUL” SOUNDBITE)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: This is the report of Steve Inskeep of NPR from Pakistan.

(JESSE COOK “AZUL” SOUNDBITE)

